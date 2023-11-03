The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes are here

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes have finally been revealed, and we tuned into the HSR 1.5 livestream to bring you all the limited-time codes on offer. If you’re sorely in need of stellar jade or upgrade materials, these exclusive viewer rewards from HoYoverse are only a few steps away.

As with all updates in the anime game, the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 release date brings with it a Honkai Star Rail banner refresh to debut all-new powerful Honkai Star Rail characters and light cones – and HSR 1.5 livestream codes include the gacha currency to pull them early. We also have all the current Honkai Star Rail codes available outside of the 1.5 livestream, so if you’re a bit short on stellar jade for pulling the latest characters to arrive in the free PC game, we’ve got you covered. For now, redeem the 1.5 codes in Honkai Star Rail to get a headstart on pulling your favorite characters.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 codes are:

JB9BE7K5RQY3 – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits

100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits HT8BX7JL89Z7 – 100 Stellar Jade and x5 Traveler’s Guide

100 Stellar Jade and x5 Traveler’s Guide 6B9BFPK58Q3T – 100 Stellar Jade, x4 Refined Aether

How do I redeem Honkai Star Rail codes?

Here’s how to redeem the HSR 1.5 codes:

Launch Honkai Star Rail

Press ‘Esc’ to access the main menu

Click the three dots beside your username

Click the ‘Redemption Code’ button from the drop-down list

Copy and paste a code from our list above into the box

Hit ‘Redeem’

Once redeemed, check your in-game mailbox for your reward

