Best Honkai Star Rail Hook build

Looking to set the Fragmentum ablaze with our best Hook build? The self-proclaimed leader of the adventurous Moles of Belobog’s Underworld is something of a powerhouse when she’s built for maximum attack, but can require some Eidolon investment and hefty support to truly help her pop off. Her burn-inducing Skill can even be enhanced by her explosively fire-focused Ultimate ability, making her an appropriate walker of the Path of Destruction.

While not scoring the highest on our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Hook’s boisterous nature will certainly help weasel her way into your heart among the colorful cast of characters. With some commitment, she can shine as a great Honkai Star Rail main or sub DPS, just be ready to take advantage of any free Stellar Jade from our codes list to pull for some helpful Eidolons.

What is the best Hook build?

The best Honkai Star Rail build for Hook is:

Light Cone – On the Fall of an Aeon

Relics – Firesmith of Lava-Forging, Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Planar Ornaments – Space Sealing Station

Eidolons – It’s Okay to Not Know

A solid and workable Hook build will revolve around a focus on her basics: damage output and burn procs. If you’d like her to take the role of your main DPS, she’ll be in charge of dealing high single target damage and keeping stacks of the burn DoT running via her enhanced, AoE affecting skill. Light Cones and mixed Relic setups that provide as many general attack boosts as possible are the ideal solutions for pushing Hook to her fiery limits.

Hook Light Cones

The best Light Cones for Hook are:

On the Fall of an Aeon (five-star)

Woof! Walk Time! (four-star)

Collapsing Sky (three-star)

Keeping it simple is what works best for Hook, and the more readily available On the Fall of an Aeon will do just that, allowing her to stack multiple attack boosts throughout the course of the fight, be sure to grab it from the Herta Store if you’re looking for a malleable five-star Light Cone.

Alternatively, you can opt for Woof! Walk Time! to capitalize on a 10% attack buff and an added 16% to enemies suffering from burn or bleed. If you’re free-to-play, then Collapsing Sky will be your best bet, you might even have this somewhat levelled too if you were running a solid Trailblazer build.

Best Hook Relic Set

The best Relic set for Hook is:

Relic Effect Firesmith of Lava-Forging (two-piece) Increases Hook’s fire damage by 10% Musketeer of Wild Wheat (two-piece) Increases attack by 12%

Mixing the Firesmith set’s flat Fire damage boost with the all-round attack from the more commonly acquired Musketeer’s set helps stoke Hook’s flames, affirming that you don’t need to spend all of your Trailblaze energy grinding the best gear in the Cavern of Corrosion challenges. For Hook’s stat prioritization, we recommend opting for attack, crit, speed, then break, with speed and critical damage interchangeable depending on your Planar Ornament of choice.

Hook Planar Ornaments

The best Planar Ornaments for Hook are:

Planar Ornament Effect Space Sealing Station (two-piece) Increases Hook’s attack by 12%. When Hook’s speed reaches 120 or higher, her attack increases by another 12% Celestial Differentiator (two-piece) Increases Hook’s critical hit damage by 16%. When Hook’s critical damage stat reaches 120% or higher, after entering battle Hook receives a 60% crit rate increase until the end of her first attack

Dependent on your focus for Hook, you can opt for the simpler attack increase on Space Sealing Station, with the caveat of having to boost speed via Relic stats or by keeping a useful support like Asta on your team, accentuating your overall fire damage output too. However, the Celestial Differentiator is equally worth the investment, as you’ll want to aim for the biggest first turn ultimate to get the flaming ball rolling with as big a hit as possible.

Hook Eidolons

The best Eidolons for Hook are:

Eidolon Effect Level 4: It’s Okay to Not Know When Hook’s talent is triggered, there is a 100% base chance to burn enemies adjacent to the target, equivalent to her skill

If it’s not readily clear, the value here is in the shift from Hook’s usually single target burn focus into an AoE with this Eidolon, meaning you can worry less about effect hit rate to a degree, increasing your chances at the upkeep of burn effects across the enemy team rather than just one at a time. It’s a worthwhile expansion to Hook’s utility throughout longer fights if you’ve got the Stellar Jade to spare for pulls.

Hook Ascension Materials

The Ascension Materials for Hook are:

Endotherm Chitin

Guardian’s Lament

Worldbreaker Blade / Lifeless Blade / Shattered Blade

Ancient Engine / Ancient Spindle / Ancient Part

If you’re looking to make any kind of commitment to a Honkai character, then be prepared to spend some time grinding materials, with Hook being no exception. Her Blade series of materials will likely give you the most trouble to acquire, as the sheer amount of them required from Calyxes in aid of her traces and general ascension will pose the biggest long-term challenge. It’s worth noting that the basic Shattered Blade items are available often at the Ember Exchange, so you could also grab some there and synthesize them into their higher tiers, to an extent.

Hook best team comp

The best team comp for Hook is:

Party Member Role Light Cones Relics Hook DPS On the Fall of an Aeon Firesmith of Lava Forging, Space Sealing Station Bronya Support But the Battle Isn’t Over Eagle of Twilight Line, Fleet of the Ageless Bailu Healer Time Waits for No One Passerby of Wandering Cloud, Sprightly Vonwacq Pela Support In the Name of the World Hunter of Glacial Forest, Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

We’ve gone for a focus on Hook being the main source of damage on the team, using Bronya to massively boost Hook’s attacks along with Pela’s general defence shredding. Alternatively, you could also swap Bronya for Himeko for an entirely burn DoT-focused affair, which can suit fights where more AoE is needed too.

For those who are more F2P inclined, Asta is a great alternative to Bronya, especially with the planar ornament option we discussed above. When it comes to healers, Hook is pretty squishy, so either Bailu or Natasha will do to keep her topped up.

That’s the end of our best Hook build guide, if you’re keen on pulling for her or getting more Eidolons, you might want to check what the next banner is, and don’t miss out on her increased one.