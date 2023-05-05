Are you searching for the best Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer build? As the player’s avatar in Honkai: Star Rail, the Trailblazer takes the role of the protagonist in this mysterious sci-fi adventure. They are also the first character players have access to and can start working on their relics, attributes, and so on. Because of that, to help you to prepare the strongest physical version of the main character you can, we prepared this guide with the best Trailblazer build!

Although main characters in games such as Honkai: Star Rail aren’t usually super strong, the Trailblazer is a good unit. They are not considered an option in the best Honkai Star Rail team comps nor do they have a high position in the Honkai Star Rail tier list, but they are a simple and zero-cost character to build, making a good option for free-to-player players that just want to enjoy the game’s content. Now, if you want to expand your pool of character, don’t forget to use all the Honkai Star Rail codes to get some Stellar Jades and pull for better units.

What is the best Trailblazer build?

The best Trailblazer build is:

Light Cone – On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon Relics – Champion of Streetwise Boxing set (four-piece)

Champion of Streetwise Boxing set (four-piece) Eidolons – Level Six: A Trailblazing Will

As expected from the main character, their kit has nothing special. Trailblazer’s main feature is their capacity of using all elements in the game. In this build, we are focusing on the physical Trailblazer, which is the first one you have access to and that follows the destruction path. The character’s simplicity, however, doesn’t mean they can’t perform well in battle as well as have a consistent damage output in fights. To make the most out of this character, we prepared this build focused on maximizing the Trailblazer’s best attribute: pure strength. We are hitting enemies and hitting them hard!

Trailblazer Light Cones

The best Trailblazer Light Cones are:

Light Cone Effect On the Fall of an Aeon (five-star) Whenever the wearer attacks, their attack is increased by 8% in this battle, up to four times. When the wearer inflicts weakness break on enemies, the wearer’s damage increases by 12% for two turns. Something Irreplaceable (five-star) Increases the wearer’s attack by 24%. When the wearer defeats an enemy or is hit, immediately restores HP equal to 8% of the wearer’s attack. At the same time, the wearer’s damage is increased by 24% until the end of their next turn. This effect cannot stack and can only trigger one time per turn. Under the Blue Sky (four-star) Increases the wearer’s attack by 16%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, the wearer’s critical hit rate increases by 12% for three turns. Nowhere to Run (four-star) Increases the wearer’s attack by 24%. Whenever the wearer defeats an enemy, they restore HP equal to 12% of their attack.

These are the only five-star Light Cones available at the time of writing this guide, but both of them work perfectly with the Trailblazer. Of the two options, Something Irreplaceable is the best fit for difficult battles as it provides sustainability. They’re not easy to get, however, so there are two four-star options which would serve well, too.

Best Trailblazer Relics

The best Trailblazer Relics are:

Relic Effect Champion of Streetwise Boxing (four-piece) After the wearer attacks or is hit, their attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times.

Because this is a build for the physical Trailblazer, our focus here is to increase their attack as much as possible. After all, the damage of their basic attack, skill, and ultimate are all calculated based on their attack. So, running a four-pieces Champion of Streetwise Boxing set is your best option. It increases your physical damage by 10% and after the character attacks or is hit, their attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle.

Best Trailblazer Planar Ornaments

The best Trailblazer Planar Ornaments are:

Planar Ornament Effect Space Sealing Station (two-piece) Increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s attack increases by another 12%.

The two-pieces Space Sealing Station set is your go-to option in terms of Planar Ornament. With the two pieces, you increase the Trailblazer’s attack by 12% and once their speed reaches 120 or higher, they receive an extra 12% attack. That attack bonus could come in handy in a pinch, making this a valuable set to get. You can find it by challenging Simulated Universe.

Best Trailblazer Eidolons

The best Eidolons for the Trailblazer are:

Eidolon Effect Level 6: A Trailblazing Will The Trailblazer’s talent is also triggered when they defeat an enemy.

Considering the Trailblazer is the only character for whom you can get the Eidolons from quests or other NPCs, having them at Eidolon level six is not going to be difficult. It might take a while, but A Trailblazing Will is a strong passive so the grind will be worthwhile.

Trailblazer Ascension Materials

Here’s the Trailblazer’s Ascension Materials:

Credits

Thief’s Instinct

Enigmatic Ectostella

Usurper’s Scheme

Conqueror’s Will

The Trailblazer is one of the more basic characters, so their upgrade materials are the easiest to farm. Thief’s Instinct is dropped by enemies at the storage zone, Simulated Universe, and can be earned through assignments. Enigmatic Ectostella is given as mission and trailblaze level rewards. Usurpur’s Scheme is dropped by enemies at the storage zone above equilibrium level two, and at the Simulated Universe. You can craft it using the Omni-Synthesizer also. To get Conqueror’s Will, you can focus on killing enemies at the storage zone above equilibrium level four, and at the Simulated Universe.

That’s all for the best Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer build. Trailblazer is a great starting character but if you want to try to get a better set of starting characters, you should check our Honkai Star Rail reroll guide. But since the game gives you some fixed characters, you may want to check our best Honkai Star rail Asta build, which is one of the free units you receive at the beginning of the game.