The new Honkai Star Rail character is Dan Heng but better and prettier

I, like many other Honkai Star Rail enthusiasts, have a bit of an obsession with the silent, sultry Dan Heng. The anime game‘s resident brooder has stolen my heart, so imagine my face when HoYoverse announced that Honkai Star Rail‘s new five star character is Dan Heng, but prettier and straight up better.

Of all our Honkai Star Rail companions, Dan Heng remains the most mysterious. His past is shrouded in shadows and held close to his chest, but it’s one of the many things that make him so alluring.

We know that he’s a high elder of the Vidyadhara – awesome dragon people – just like adorable lightning user Bailu. The newest Honkai Star Rail character, Imbibitor Lunae, is this draconic form manifested – Dan Heng’s ‘true form,’ if you will – and boy is he worth pulling for.

Imbibitor Lunae is the first Imaginary character with the Destruction path, meaning he’ll be quite the force to be reckoned with. He’s a five star character, and these traits combined will likely see him soar to the top of the Honkai Star Rail tier list.

Imbibitor Lunae did leak ahead of his official reveal, with gameplay showing what appears to be projectile orbs that likely function has his base attack, then a huge single-target attack that causes Imprisonment. His Ultimate summons the gorgeous Azure Dragon itself, which coils around its victims and creates a huge, funnelling whirlpool, and it looks amazing. Note that all of the information on Imbibitor Lunae’s abilities does come from leaks, so he may not play in the exact same way when released.

Okay so, as I said, I like Dan Heng, but I also really like dragons. So, Dan Heng, plus dragons, plus mystical ties to an ancient dragon dynasty? Sign me up right now.

If you, like me (and the Twitter comments section), are a little obsessed with this new character, make sure you check out our list of all the currently active Honkai Star Rail codes to horde some Stellar Jade. After all, you’ll need all of the shiny crystals you can get ahead of the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 release date and the arrival of the next Honkai Star Rail banners: Kafka and Blade.