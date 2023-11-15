Is Kingdom Hearts on Steam? The epic series that follows iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy Dog was finally ported to PC back in 2021, but the Kingdom Hearts games can’t be found anywhere on Steam.

Starting life as a PlayStation 2 exclusive over two decades ago, the Disney games are beloved by both children and adults raised on a mix of cartoons and turn-based RPGs. Trying to play all of these games in release order used to be a pain as the spin-offs were on different platforms, but the 2021 PC release comes with the 1.5, 2.5, and 2.8 Remix editions to bring players up to speed with any missing story elements.

Can I get Kingdom Hearts on Steam?

No, the Kingdom Hearts games are not available on Steam. At the moment, the Kingdom Hearts series is exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Most Epic Game Store exclusives have an exclusivity period ranging from six months to one year. This isn’t always the case, however, as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake took three years until it was eventually brought to Steam.

It’s worth pointing out that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake came to Steam after a six-month exclusivity period. It’s unclear how long Kingdom Hearts is going to remain exclusive to the Epic Games Store, but judging by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, it could arrive as soon as 2024.

How to add the Kingdom Hearts games to Steam

If you purchased Kingdom Hearts on the Epic Games Store but you miss all of Steam’s useful tools, fear not as you can add any game to your library. Open up Steam and in the bottom left corner, press ‘Add a Game’ and ‘Add a Non-Steam Game’. You should be able to find the Kingdom Hearts games in the list of applications, but you may need to manually point to the Epic Game Store directory if you still can’t spot them.

That’s all there is to know about Kingdom Hearts on Steam. If you’re still on the fence about purchasing the RPG games, you should factor in whether your system can run them using our Kingdom Hearts PC system requirements guide. Don’t forget to check out our list of the free Steam games as you’re bound to find something you can run in on your machine.