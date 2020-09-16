League of Legends patch 10.20 notes – Dragonmancer line, Legendary Lee Sin skin

Jump To





We’re starting to nudge towards the end of the League of Legends 2020 patch schedule, League fans. There’s been a raft of new Champions, skins, and other updates this year so far, and the fun just continues. LoL patch 10.19 has flown the PBE nest and landed on the MOBA game’s live servers, bringing Samira, PsyOps goodies, and a batch of balance changes for Worlds 2020. Now, it’s patch 10.20’s turn – read on to see what’s in store next.

First up are those dazzling new League of Legends Dragonmancer skins, which Riot Games gave an early glimpse at on its Twitter channels earlier this week. Along with the new Legendary Lee Sin skin – Storm Dragon Lee Sin – Ashe, Brand, Aurelion Sol, and Sett are also in for some snazzy new dragon-themed skins. The latter juggernaut Champ even gets a Prestige Edition. You can take a good peek at the splash art and some in-game footage of these below.

In the way of patch 10.20 balance changes, as if often the case when an update first hits the testing servers, there aren’t any to check out just yet.

However, we can expect a batch to arrive very soon – likely in the coming days – so be sure to keep heading back to these notes. We’ll post everything you need to know right here in the Champion Changes section below.

That’s it from us for now – read on for the League of Legends patch 10.20 notes below:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.20 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.20 is due to go live on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been been confirmed, but downtime usually begins at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and lasts for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them, usually the day before the patch goes live.

Balance Changes

None to get a look at just yet! The patch has only just hit the PBE, and there aren’t any Champion, item, or rune changes to eyeball at the moment – but keep checking back here over the next fortnight, as we’ll post all the updates you’ll need to know about right here.

Champion Skins

FAE DRAGON ASHE – 1350 RP

Here’s the FAE DRAGON ASHE splash art:

STORM DRAGON AURELION SOL

“The dragon Aurelion Sol, known to seven generations of worshippers as Ao Shin, has long awaited the ascent of a warrior worthy of receiving the power of the storm. Now, with Lee Sin’s transformation into the Dragonmancer, Ao Shin has directed his impossible power towards purging the world of evil.”

Here’s the STORM DRAGON AURELION SOL splash art:

ETERNAL DRAGON BRAND

Here’s the ETERNAL DRAGON BRAND splash art:

STORM DRAGON LEE SIN – LEGENDARY – 1820 RP

Here’s the STORM DRAGON LEE SIN splash art:

As a Legendary skin, STORM DRAGON LEE SIN also gets a brand-new VO – check it out below:

And here’s Riot taking a look at some of Lee Sin’s new moves:

Here is a thread about Storm Dragon Lee Sin's main features and VFXs! 🌩️🐉⚡️ As usual let's start with the most important one: his dance. 🕺✨ (It is highly spammable. 👀) pic.twitter.com/ktFqXFIsez — ✨✨ K/DA Sirhaian ✨✨ (@Sirhaian) September 15, 2020

OBSIDIAN DRAGON SETT – 1350 RP

Here’s the OBSIDIAN DRAGON SETT splash art:

OBSIDIAN DRAGON SETT PRESTIGE EDITION

This skin hasn’t arrived on the PBE just yet, but you can check out Riot’s preview here:

#PBE Preview! 🐉 Obsidian Dragon Sett (+ Prestige Edition) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RC6MvhWBTB — League of Legends EU (@loleu) September 15, 2020

Miscellaneous

Riot’s posted some information on the multiplayer game’s PBE subreddit about a navigation tab hiccup:

That’s all we’ve got for the incoming League of Legends patch 10.20 notes right now, but keep heading back to this page to keep up with all the latest changes on their way to the game over the next fortnight – we’ll report on all the goodies and tweaks piping hot from the PBE.

