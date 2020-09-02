League of Legends patch 10.19 notes – new Champion Samira, more PsyOps skins

Jump To





As September arrives and we hurtle towards autumn, the League of Legends goodies, updates, and tinkerings just continue to pour in. After an extended stay on the MOBA game’s PBE, LoL patch 10.18 is headed to the live game, while its follow-up is hitting testing servers – and it’s already made a bit of a splash. We’ve got an all-new Champion, a bunch of new prestige skins – including a very special brand collaboration prestige skin for Yasuo – and more. Let’s take a good look.

As you’d expect, the biggest news of the new patch is the latest addition to the multiplayer game’s Champion roster: Samira, the Desert Rose. Riot Games has described her as a “gifted, ruthless marksman”, armed with a sword and guns. Not only is she a dynamic, capable fighter – she’s also pretty stylish. So much so that some of her abilities hinge on her style grade.

You can check these out in full below – alongside, of course, Samira’s classic and release skins, VO, and interactions in the Samira section below.

Speaking of skins, the PsyOps skin returns this patch following the line’s arrival in patch 10.18. This time, four more lucky Champs are getting PsyOps looks: Kayle, Pyke, Viktor, and Zed. Plus, Leblanc is getting a Championship skin, and that Prestige True Damage Yasuo skin has also hit the PBE.

As for balance changes, as if often the case when a brand-new patch cycle kicks off, there aren’t any to get a look at on the PBE just yet. However, with a fortnight of testing ahead, a bunch are sure to appear, and soon – so, keep checking back on these notes, as we’ll include everything you need to know ahead of patch 10.19’s arrival in the live game.

Anyway, let’s get on with the show – check out the League of Legends patch 10.19 notes below:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 10.19 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As reflected in the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule, LoL patch 10.19 is due to go live on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but downtime usually begins at 03:00 AM PT for NA servers, 05:00 UK for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and lasts for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times here when Riot announces them, usually a day before the patch goes live.

Samira, the Desert Rose

SAMIRA STATS

Base HP – 600

HP per level – 88

HP regen per level – 0.11

HP5 – 3.25

Base MR – 30

MR per level – 0.5

Base armour – 28

Armour per level – 3

Base AD – 59

AD per level – 2.3

Attack speed per level – 3.3

Base movespeed – 335

Attack range – 500

Mana per level – 38

SAMIRA ABILITIES

Daredevil Impulse (Passive): Tooltip: “Samira builds a combo by hitting Attacks or abilities unique from the previous hit. Each one increases her Style, from ‘E’ to ‘S’ grade (6 total). Samira gains [x%] Movement Speed per grade. Samira’s attacks in melee range deal an additional [x] magic damage, increased up to [x] based on the target’s missing Health. Samira’s Attacks against enemies affected by Immobilising effects Knock Up for 0.5 seconds and deal damage over 6 separate attacks. Samira dashes into range against targets slightly outside her Attack range. Samira’s Dash Range is [x] units.“

Flair (Q): Tooltip: 30 Mana 6/5/4/3/2 seconds cooldown “Samira fires a shot, dealing [0/5/10/15/20 (+100% AD)] physical damage to the first enemy hit. If this ability is cast towards an enemy in melee range, Samira will instead slash with her sword, dealing [0/5/10/15/20 (+100% AD)] physical damage. Either hit can critically strike for 25% bonus damage. If cast during Wild Rush, Samira will strike all enemies in her path upon completion.

Blade Whirl (W): Tootip: 60 Mana 30/28/26/24/22 seconds cooldown “Samira slashes around her for 1 second, damaging enemies twice for [20/35/50/65/80 (+80% AD)] physical damage each and destroying any enemy missiles that enter the area.”

Wild Rush (E): Tooltip: 40 Mana 15/14/13/12/11 seconds cooldown Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, slashing enemies she passes through dealing [50/60/70/80/90 (+20% AD)] magic damage and gaining [30/35/40/45/50%] Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Killing an enemy champion refreshes this ability’s cooldown.”

Inferno Trigger (R): Tooltip: 100/50/0 Mana 3 seconds cooldown “Samira can only use this ability if her current Style rating is S. Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly shooting all enemies surrounding her 10 times over 2 seconds, each shot dealing [10/20/30 (+60% AD)] physical damage and applying lifesteal. Each shot can also critically strike.”

SAMIRA LORE

Samira started out as a street performer in “Amakra, on the eastern edge of the Great Saiin”, but had to flee with her parents to “Bel’zhun, a port city under Noxian rule” following an attack on the city. She later joined a Noxian warband but while her “physical prowess amazed her peers”, discipline wasn’t really her thing, and her recklessness “frustrated her commanding officers, save for one: Captain Indari”.

This captain then gave her a position in a private warband: “a specialised unit charged with missions that were deemed too perilous for standard military personnel”. Samira “fully embraced Noxian culture, finding her own strength and style amid life-and-death shootouts and breathtaking sword fights. In her free time, Samira regaled her family with stories of her tattoos, each representing only her most unforgettable feats. To her, what mattered most was challenging herself to turn danger into thrill, and thriving off the constant risk that made her feel truly alive”.

Samira is a gifted, ruthless marksman who charges up her style meter as she hunts for the flashiest kill. Because it’s not about the win—it’s about the thrill. Keep the change 😉 pic.twitter.com/pra4EmQUzt — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 30, 2020

She suffered an accident during her missions, however, permanently injuring her right eye and having to save her captain, who had a far more serious injury, during a fortress explosion. She left the warband behind, upset at what she saw as her failure, but now, “”Samira shows no signs of slowing down. She can be found scaling mountain cliffs one day, and arm-wrestling outlaws in crowded taverns the next. But wherever she may be, one thing is certain: Samira never fails to find her next big thrill”.

You can find Samira’s full universe biography page here.

SAMIRA VOICEOVER AND INTERACTIONS

Here’s Samira’s English language VO:

Samira’s ‘choosing’ VO: “Want style? You found her.”

Samira’s ‘ban’ VO: “I could do better.”

… and Samira’s interactions:

SAMIRA SKINS

Samira’s release skin is PSYOPS SAMIRA! Take a look:

Here’s the CLASSIC SAMIRA skin in-game:

Balance Changes

There are no balance changes to check out for LoL patch 10.19 just yet, but keep checking back on these notes – we’ll post all you need to know when they hit the PBE!

Champion Skins

CHAMPIONSHIP LEBLANC

Here’s the CHAMPIONSHIP LEBLANC splash art:

PSYOPS KAYLE – 1350 RP

There’s no PSYOPS KAYLE splash art on the PBE just yet, but do keep checking back!

PSYOPS PYKE – 1350 RP

Here’s the PSYOPS PYKE splash art:

PSYOPS VIKTOR – 1350 RP

Here’s the PSYOPS VIKTOR splash art:

PSYOPS Zed – 1350 RP

Here’s the PSYOPS ZED splash art:

Here are the LOL PATCH 10.19 PSYOPS AND CHAMPIONSHIP SKIN chromas:

True DAMAGE YASUO PRESTIGE EDITION – 100 Prestige Points

(Part of a collaboration with AAPE By A Bathing Ape)

Here’s the TRUE DAMAGE YASUO PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 10.19 for now, but keep heading back to this here page as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Also be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 10.18 notes – it’s pretty hefty one, and there’s plenty now headed to the live game, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role.