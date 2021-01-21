League of Legends patch 11.3 notes – Lunar Beast, Crystal Rose, Withered Rose skins

Jump To





It’s that time again, League of Legends fans. The multiplayer game’s latest patch has taken a flying leap onto live servers and its follow-up has now begun rolling onto the League PBE for a fortnight of testing. League of Legends patch 11.2 has brought new champion Viego, Ruined and Shan Hai Scrolls skins, and a batch of balance changes – but now it’s time to see what patch 11.3 brings. On with the show.

League’s next patch brings three new sets of skins for a bunch of the best League of Legends champions. Those Lunar Beast skins recently previewed by Riot Games have come to the testing grounds, with new looks for Annie, Alistar, Aphelios, Darius, Fiora, and Jarvan IV. Fiora also gets a prestige version. Elsewhere, Talon and Syndra get some gothic purple Withered Rose skins (with shared splash art), while Swain and Zyra get the more opulent Crystal Rose style with new skins.

As is often the case when a brand-new patch hits the PBE, there aren’t many balance changes to check out just yet.

However, there are already a bunch of item tweaks being tried out – and keep checking back, as we’ll update these notes with all the changes that hit the PBE over the patch’s testing cycle. Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.3 notes (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.3 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.3 is due to go live on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times here when they’re confirmed by Riot.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.3 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back as we’ll likely see this update’s champion changes hit the PBE very soon.

Item Changes

Sterak’s Gage Effects: AD decreased to 40 from 50

Ravenous Hydra Effects: Omnivamp gained changed to [8-16%] from [15%]

Riftmaker Effects Health increased to 250 from 150 Omnivamp gained changed to [8-16%] from [15%]

Leeching Leer Effects: Health increased to 250 from 150 Omnivamp decreased to 5% from 10%

Goredrinker Effects: Mythic Passive effect changed to (4 Armour and Magic Resistance] from [5 Ability Haste]

Eclipse Effects: Lethality increased to 21 from 18 Omnivamp gained changed to [5-10%] from a flat 10%

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.3 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

LUNAR BEAST ALISTAR – 1350 RP

“The leader of Ox Clan, Alistar keeps his stubborn squad in line with his reliability and gruff approval. A bit quick to anger with some squad members’ bull-headedness, he’s determined that nothing and no one will derail this Lunar New Year festival, or Ox Clan’s plan to make it a flawless celebration.”

Here’s the LUNAR BEAST ALISTAR splash art:

LUNAR BEAST ANNIE – 1350 RP

“Everyone was shocked when Annie was chosen as Ox Clan’s tech operative. A precocious prodigy, Annie serves as the team’s recon strategist, making sure the parade route is clear of civilians.”

There’s no LUNAR BEAST ANNIE splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

LUNAR BEAST APHELIOS – 1350 RP

“Aphelios stays quiet, preferring to worship the Bull God according to obscure “old ways” that are unfamiliar to the rest of his squad. His teammates are welcoming, if curious, but have yet to realize that Aphelios and his sister Alune are actually the Bull God’s progeny, placed among the squad to face this year’s Lunar Beast.”

Here’s the LUNAR BEST APHELIOS splash art:

LUNAR BEAST DARIUS – 1350 RP

“Darius’ imposing presence and determination to lead by example cause occasional tension between him and Alistar, the actual leader of the squad. Despite how overbearing he can be, Darius is a strong and steadfast friend to his teammates and a rock for the whole Clan.”

Here’s the LUNAR BEAST DARIUS splash art:

LUNAR BEAST JARVAN IV – 1350 RP

“Jarvan IV’s stubborn refusal to join Ox Clan only relented to his father’s stubborn insistence. Though he tries his best to shirk the celebrity status that comes with the role, Jarvan comes from a long line of philanthropists, and has found himself caught up in the thrill of bringing business-like efficiency to the biggest community event of the year.”

Here’s the LUNAR BEAST JARVAN IV splash art:

LUNAR BEAST FIORA – 1350 RP

“Fiora keeps mostly to herself, determined to reclaim her family’s honor from her father’s failure as a member of the last Ox Squad. She thinks the rest of the squad doesn’t take their duties seriously enough, and her determination to avoid another disastrous New Year makes her seem standoffish and cold to her teammates.”

Here’s the LUNAR BEAST FIORA splash art:

LUNAR BEAST FIORA PRESTIGE EDITION

Here’s the LUNAR BEAST FIORA PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

Here are Riot Games’ PBE previews of the Lunar Beast skins:

Ferocious PBE Previews! 🏮Lunar Beast Jarvan IV

🏮Lunar Beast Alistar

🏮Lunar Beast Annie

🏮Lunar Beast Aphelios

🏮Lunar Beast Darius

🏮Lunar Beast Fiora pic.twitter.com/LD5UExfERs — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2021

CRYSTAL ROSE SWAIN – 1350 RP

“Swain knows how important the alliances formed at the Festival of the Crystal Rose are… and how fragile. His determination to see the event go perfectly has gained him a connection with Zyra, the Rose’s protector. With her help, he intends this to be the most successful festival ever – and that he will be celebrated as its architect.”

There’s no CRYSTAL ROSE SWAIN splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

CRYSTAL ROSE ZYRA – 1350 RP

“Born from a cutting of the Crystal Rose, Zyra wields her piercing thorns against any who seek to harm it. For this year’s festival, she has agreed to attend in a social capacity, accompanying Swain as the Crystal Rose Festival’s dual hosts. But her respect for his vision will not distract her from springing into action at the slightest hint of danger.”

There’s no CRYSTAL ROSE ZYRA splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

WITHERED ROSE SYNDRA – 1350 RP

“Syndra has been shunned from the festival for years over her support of the disgraced Zed. Unable to bear this slight any longer, she is determined to infiltrate the event and poison the very heart of the Crystal Rose itself with her sweetly dripping ichor.”

Here’s the WITHERED ROSE SYNDRA and WITHERED ROSE TALON splash art:

WITHERED ROSE TALON – 1350 RP

“After the alliance his adopted sister Katarina formed at the last festival was broken, Talon swore revenge. He intends to restore their family’s honor by exposing and shattering the entire concept of this celebration of glittering finery and sacred vows. Nothing and no one at this year’s festival will escape his wrath.”

Here are Riot Games’ PBE previews of the Withered Rose and Crystal Rose skins:

In this PBE Preview, every rose has its thorn… 💎Crystal Rose Swain

💎Crystal Rose Zyra

🥀Withered Rose Syndra

🥀Withered Rose Talon pic.twitter.com/TxCbK5t6nM — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2021

That’s it for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.3 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now, but keep an eye on this page over next couple weeks as we’ll keep it updated it with all the changes getting tested for the game’s next live update. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

While you wait, we have a handy LoL tier list and rundown of the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role if you’re on the lookout for some pointers.