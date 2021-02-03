League of Legends patch 11.4 notes – Viego, Katarina, Urgot balance changes

Jump To

Hot on the heels of League of Legends patch 11.3, the multiplayer game’s next update has hit its testing grounds for a fortnight of, well, testing. While 11.3 brought the dazzling new League of Legends Lunar Beast event, signs so far suggest its follow-up is a more minimalist affair. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for patch 11.4, shall we?

Based on what’s on the PBE so far, it doesn’t look like we can expect much in the way of new stuff this coming update. QA lead on skins Katey ‘Khaos’ Anthony has posted on Twitter: “No new skins this PBE cycle, catch y’all next time!” so we won’t see more of those 140 new League of Legends skins Riot’s aiming to launch over the course of the year come to the game this cycle.

Additionally, as is often the case when a fresh new patch hits the PBE, there aren’t many champion balance changes to check out just yet, though a few for newcomer Viego, Katarina, and Urgot are up for testing, which you can check out below. We can likely expect more to drop very soon, so keep checking back on these notes.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.4 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.4 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.4 is due to go live on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times here when they’re confirmed by Riot.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.4 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion changes

Katarina – buffed Death Lotus (R): On-hit Damage Modifier changed to 25/30/35% from a flat 25% Physical damage dealt for each dagger increased to [16% bAD (1 + 0.8 Bonus Attack Speed)] from [15% bAD (1 + 0.666 Bonus Attack Speed)] Urgot – buffed Purge (W): Damage dealt by on-hit effects increased to 75% from 50% Viego – changed Blade of the Ruined King (Q): New! This ability’s healing is now reduced to 100% against minions

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.4 – CHAMPION SKINS

None this patch, sadly! Here’s a note from Riot:

Just putting that out there since y'all are making fake PBE previews since there wasn't one. 😛 — sweetheart katey 💘 (@moonstonesxo) February 2, 2021

That’s all for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.4 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now, but keep an eye on this page over its testing cycle as we’ll keep updating it with all the changes getting tested ahead of its live launch. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

