League of Legends patch 12.12 notes – Ashen Knight, Snow Moon skins

The League of Legends patch 12.12 notes are now hitting the Public Beta Environment (PBE) for fans to view. While LoL patch 12.11 is live now, thanks to the new update we already have an idea of what Riot Games is bringing to its popular MOBA game next – and it’s a little lighter than recent patches, so far.

After the introduction in LoL update 12.11 of the brand new champion Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void it seems Riot Games is going a little easier with patch 12.12 – as the main focus of the version on the public test build are the new Snow Moon skins.

Despite the last update appropriately featuring a number of appropriate summer-themed skins for several characters, 12.12 adds ice-themed skins for Caitlyn, Illaoi, and Kayn, which all add new visual effects, sound effects, and animations. Still in the world of skins, we’ve also got a new Ashen Knight variation for Pantheon – the first new one in this series since patch 12.6.

And now, here are the League of Legends patch 12.12 notes (thanks, Surrender at 20!).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.12 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.12 release date is set for Wednesday, June 23, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.12 CHAMPION SKINS

Snow Moon Caitlyn – 1350 RP

“A tool of chilling acuity, Caitlyn is the Snow Moon’s most elite sniper. It was her craving for a calculating nature, stripped of the moorings of sympathy, that drew her to serve. There was once warmth in her heart; in dreams, she sees a figure, wild and untamed, in a world not meant for her.”

SNOW MOON Illaoi – 1350 RP

“Illaoi, the High Priestess of the Snow Moon, imagines a world free of the madness that consumes it. Her vision can only be realized when every soul is cleansed, every demon ripped from its bindings. Maintaining order with an icy resolve, she’ll stop at nothing, her own humanity a fleeting memory.”

SNOW MOON KAYN – 1350 RP

“The communion was nearly complete. Kayn could feel the Blood Moon demon writhing within. It was then that the Snow Moon assassins struck. Stolen away from that temple into theirs, Kayn was inducted into the Snow Moon Order, their ancient ways piercing and unfamiliar. Only time will tell if their taming of his spirit holds.”

Ashen Knight Pantheon – 100 ME

“A brave knight of old, who legends say slew a god in battle so that all humankind might see that they were their own masters. Standing watch over the ashes of his former lands, Patheon himself is now the only foe left to conquer, and he awaits a worthy challenger to face one final time.”

And that’s everything on the LoL patch 12.12 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 12.11 notes too – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list that has all you need to know about the best League of Legends champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.