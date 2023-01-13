League of Legends patch buffs Rammus as win rate plummets

Riot Games says it has deployed a small League of Legends patch with big Rammus buffs to address the tank’s notable win rate drop following nerfs in the LoL 13.1 patch notes. The changes are set to put him in a potentially stronger position than before the previous update, with Riot saying they believe the changes are “more healthy long term.” The micropatch for the MOBA game also includes a bug fix for Seraph’s Embrace.

League of Legends lead balance designer Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison explains that Rammus’s win rate has dropped by 9% since nerfs to both him and some of his preferred items and runes were introduced in the last couple of rounds of patches. In particular, changes to the way Jak’Sho stacks apply has had a greater impact than intended on Rammus. As such, he’s now seeing buffs to his base health, attack damage, and armour, along with the flat armour on his W, Defensive Ball Curl.

League of Legends wiki editor Spideraxe reports that the Rammus buffs introduced in the January 13 micropatch are as follows:

Base health increased from 614 to 675.

Base AD increased from 53 to 55.

Base armour increased from 36 to 40.

W flat armour increased from 25 to 35.

Leung-Harrison says the new state of Rammus should “be more healthy for him long term as he doesn’t go infinite with large AR/MR things we add.” In addition, he notes that the Seraph’s Embrace legendary item had a bug that was causing its shield to activate when players took 30% HP as damage, rather than the intended effect of it applying when damage would drop the champion below 30% of max health.

Spideraxe notes that two other fixes are included in the micropatch – a hotfix for Ornn, who was erroneously gaining a lot more stats from his passive than intended, and a fix for Fimbulwinter not getting the HP buff that was applied to Winter’s Approach.

Meanwhile, League of Legends gameplay analyst Ray ‘RayYonggi’ Williams reports that the team has implemented a bugfix pass for Annie ahead of potential buffs in 13.2, which is expected to increase her mana regen and her AP scaling for both her E, Molten Shield, and her ultimate, Summon: Tibbers.

