League of Legends patch notes – 13.6 update adds Milio, nerfs Yuumi

The League of Legends patch notes for the 13.6 update are here, accompanied by new enchanter support Milio, as well as the absolutely gorgeous Faerie Court skins. Yuumi and Aurelion Sol take some (much-needed) nerfs, and there are a few changes to Ashe that make this MOBA player very happy.

New League of Legends champion Milio

Of course, this patch heralds the League of Legends Milio release date, adding the adorable new enchanter support to the game. Cute as a button, the so-called Gentle Flame uses fire to keep his ADC’s health bar topped up, and arrives onto the Rift accompanied by a host of adorable flame buddies.

Yuumi and Aurelion Sol nerfs

Following their recent reworks, both Yuumi and ASol have been hit with the nerf hammer – and honestly, it’s much needed.

League of Legends patch 13.5 introduced the all-new Yuumi, but her best friend empowerment has been causing absolute havoc with her R. Thankfully, it has been removed and replaced with a small overheal shield instead.

As for Aurelion Sol, well, what doesn’t need nerfing right now? Riot has taken aim at his ultimate, increasing the stardust requirement for The Stars Descend, as well as its cast range and knock up duration. Falling Star has taken a hit, too, with its cast range and stun duration also getting a nerf.

League of Legends 13.6 patch notes

Below are all of this update’s champion buffs and nerfs, as well as the skins associated with League of Legends patch 13.6.

Adjusted

Dr. Mundo

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 ⇒ 7

Health Regeneration Scaling: 0.55 ⇒ 0.5

W – Heart Zapper

Recast Timer: 1 second ⇒ 0.5 second

E – Blunt Force Trauma

Damage to Jungle Monsters: 150% ⇒ 200%

Buffs

Ashe

Passive – Frost Shot

Damage against Frosted Enemies: 110% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance) ⇒ 115% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance)

Galio

W – Shield of Durand

Magic Damage Reduction: 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP) ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45% (+12% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP)

Physical Damage Reduction: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% (+4% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP) ⇒ 12.5/15/17.5/20/22.5% (+6% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP)

E – Justice Punch

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Talon

Base Stats

Mana: 377 ⇒ 400

Passive – Blade’s End

Damage: 75-255 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) ⇒ 80-280 (based on level) (+210% bonus AD)

W – Rake

Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Vayne

Passive – Night Hunter

Bonus Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45

Q – Tumble

Bonus Physical Damage: 60/65/70/75/80% AD ⇒ 75/85/95/105/115% AD

Empowered Attack Duration: 7 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

W – Silver Bolts

Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8/10/12% target’s maximum health ⇒ 6/7/8/9/10% target’s maximum health

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

E – Singularity

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds at all ranks

R – Falling Star / The Skies Descend

Stardust Requirement for The Skies Descend: 75 ⇒ 100

Falling Star Stun Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second

Falling Star Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100

The Skies Descend Knock-Up Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second

The Skies Descend Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100

Veigar

Base Stats

Base Health: 575 ⇒ 550

Base Armor: 21 ⇒ 18

W – Dark Matter

Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+100% AP) ⇒ 85/140/195/250/305 (+100% AP)

Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds ⇒ 6.5 seconds at all ranks

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90/100

Unattached Missile Speed: 1000 ⇒ 850

Enhanced Missile Speed: 1900 ⇒ 1650

Max Range (in a straight line): 2000 ⇒ 1725

R – Final Chapter

New: Overheal Shield Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds (Note: the shield will last the full duration of the spell (3.5 seconds) plus this amount of time)

Best Friend Bonus Resistances: 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor & Magic Resistance ⇒ REMOVED

League of Legends patch 13.06 skins

The following skins and chromas will be available from March 23 (PST):

Faerie Queen Karma

Faerie Court Ezreal

Faerie Court Fiora

Faerie Court Kalista

Faerie Court Katarina

Faerie Court Milio

Faerie Court Seraphine

Prestige Faerie Court Katarina

Ashen Guardian Shen

As a fan of all things fantasy, I absolutely need the Faerie Court skins; although I won’t be checking how much I’ve spent on League of Legends once they’ve released this patch. Instead, I suggest you give our League of Legends tier list a glance to see how 13.6 shakes up the meta – it’s less upsetting (probably).