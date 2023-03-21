League of Legends patch notes – 13.6 update adds Milio, nerfs Yuumi

The League of Legends patch notes for the 13.6 update are here, accompanied by new enchanter support Milio, as well as the absolutely gorgeous Faerie Court skins. Yuumi and Aurelion Sol take some (much-needed) nerfs, and there are a few changes to Ashe that make this MOBA player very happy.
New League of Legends champion Milio
Of course, this patch heralds the League of Legends Milio release date, adding the adorable new enchanter support to the game. Cute as a button, the so-called Gentle Flame uses fire to keep his ADC’s health bar topped up, and arrives onto the Rift accompanied by a host of adorable flame buddies.
Yuumi and Aurelion Sol nerfs
Following their recent reworks, both Yuumi and ASol have been hit with the nerf hammer – and honestly, it’s much needed.
League of Legends patch 13.5 introduced the all-new Yuumi, but her best friend empowerment has been causing absolute havoc with her R. Thankfully, it has been removed and replaced with a small overheal shield instead.
As for Aurelion Sol, well, what doesn’t need nerfing right now? Riot has taken aim at his ultimate, increasing the stardust requirement for The Stars Descend, as well as its cast range and knock up duration. Falling Star has taken a hit, too, with its cast range and stun duration also getting a nerf.
League of Legends 13.6 patch notes
Below are all of this update’s champion buffs and nerfs, as well as the skins associated with League of Legends patch 13.6.
Adjusted
Dr. Mundo
Base Stats
- Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 ⇒ 7
- Health Regeneration Scaling: 0.55 ⇒ 0.5
W – Heart Zapper
- Recast Timer: 1 second ⇒ 0.5 second
E – Blunt Force Trauma
- Damage to Jungle Monsters: 150% ⇒ 200%
Buffs
Ashe
Passive – Frost Shot
- Damage against Frosted Enemies: 110% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance) ⇒ 115% (+75% of Critical Strike Chance)
Galio
W – Shield of Durand
- Magic Damage Reduction: 20/25/30/35/40% (+8% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP) ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45% (+12% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+5% AP)
- Physical Damage Reduction: 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% (+4% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP) ⇒ 12.5/15/17.5/20/22.5% (+6% per 100 bonus Magic Resistance)(+2.5% AP)
E – Justice Punch
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Talon
Base Stats
- Mana: 377 ⇒ 400
Passive – Blade’s End
- Damage: 75-255 (based on level) (+200% bonus AD) ⇒ 80-280 (based on level) (+210% bonus AD)
W – Rake
- Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70
Vayne
Passive – Night Hunter
- Bonus Movement Speed: 30 ⇒ 45
Q – Tumble
- Bonus Physical Damage: 60/65/70/75/80% AD ⇒ 75/85/95/105/115% AD
- Empowered Attack Duration: 7 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
W – Silver Bolts
- Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8/10/12% target’s maximum health ⇒ 6/7/8/9/10% target’s maximum health
Nerfs
Aurelion Sol
E – Singularity
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds at all ranks
R – Falling Star / The Skies Descend
- Stardust Requirement for The Skies Descend: 75 ⇒ 100
- Falling Star Stun Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- Falling Star Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100
- The Skies Descend Knock-Up Duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- The Skies Descend Cast Range: 1250 ⇒ 1100
Veigar
Base Stats
- Base Health: 575 ⇒ 550
- Base Armor: 21 ⇒ 18
W – Dark Matter
- Magic Damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+100% AP) ⇒ 85/140/195/250/305 (+100% AP)
Yuumi
Q – Prowling Projectile
- Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds ⇒ 6.5 seconds at all ranks
- Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90/100
- Unattached Missile Speed: 1000 ⇒ 850
- Enhanced Missile Speed: 1900 ⇒ 1650
- Max Range (in a straight line): 2000 ⇒ 1725
R – Final Chapter
- New: Overheal Shield Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds (Note: the shield will last the full duration of the spell (3.5 seconds) plus this amount of time)
- Best Friend Bonus Resistances: 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor & Magic Resistance ⇒ REMOVED
League of Legends patch 13.06 skins
The following skins and chromas will be available from March 23 (PST):
- Faerie Queen Karma
- Faerie Court Ezreal
- Faerie Court Fiora
- Faerie Court Kalista
- Faerie Court Katarina
- Faerie Court Milio
- Faerie Court Seraphine
- Prestige Faerie Court Katarina
- Ashen Guardian Shen
As a fan of all things fantasy, I absolutely need the Faerie Court skins; although I won't be checking how much I've spent on League of Legends once they've released this patch.