League of Legends patch notes – emergency update buffs Rell

Get ready for bonus League of Legends patch notes, because a LoL micropatch has arrived in an attempt to salvage the crumbling win rate of Rell, the Iron Maiden. The League of Legends update buffs Rell, the traditionally tanky champ, in response to her plummeting performance after the midscope update included with League of Legends patch 13.11. These should help her feel a little more survivable again, and might even push her jungling ability in the MOBA game.

“Rell micropatch is live,” tweets League champion design manager Stephen ‘Raptorr’ Auker, “It’s pretty big because she needed a lot of help!” That might even be an understatement; League of Legends stat tracking website op.gg lists Rell at the very bottom of the support standings, with an abysmal win rate of 42.62% at the time of writing – and that’s already coming back up from a low of around 39%.

Her rate on the jungle role is even worse, sitting at a meager 37.28% (up from lows of around 33%) – granted, it’s not her main role, but Riot seems eager for her to feel more viable there. These hefty buffs should help with that, with her Q and W both getting bumps to their jungle damage scaling to help her deal with neutral monsters.

Elsewhere, her base health and scaling on regen, armor, and MR all get bumped up a bit, her passive gets some more steal per stack, her Q gets more base damage and AP scaling, her W nerfs are reverted to improve her CC duration and combo potential, and her E gets faster movement along with more base damage and AP scaling, as well as applying the maximum scaling from max health at all levels.

League of Legends patch notes – June 2, 2023 Rell micropatch

Base stats

Health Regen: 1.4 + .11/level ⇒ 1.7 + .17/level

1.4 + .11/level ⇒ 1.7 + .17/level Armor: 32 + 3/level ⇒ 39 + 4.2/level

32 + 3/level ⇒ 39 + 4.2/level MR: 32 + 1/level ⇒ 32 + 2.05/level

Passive – Break the Mold

Steal Percent per stack: 2.5% ⇒ 3% (Max 12.5% ⇒ 15%)

Q – Shattering Strike

Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 + 50% AP ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 + 60% AP

60/95/130/165/200 + 50% AP ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 + 60% AP Jungle Damage: 250% ⇒ 300%

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

Knockup Duration: .75 seconds ⇒ 1 second

.75 seconds ⇒ 1 second Shield Power: 30/55/80/105/130 + 10% max health ⇒ 35/60/85/110/135 + 12% max health

30/55/80/105/130 + 10% max health ⇒ 35/60/85/110/135 + 12% max health Self Slow : 15% ⇒ 10%

15% ⇒ 10% Jungle Damage: 250% ⇒ 300%

E – Full Tilt

Speed: 50% of total speed ramping to 100% over first two seconds ⇒ 75% of total speed ramping to 100% over first two seconds

50% of total speed ramping to 100% over first two seconds ⇒ 75% of total speed ramping to 100% over first two seconds Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 + 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% max health + 30% AP ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 + 4% max health + 50% AP

Hopefully this should help Rell to resettle and find a more comfortable spot in our League of Legends tier list, because I’m a big fan of her play style. Check in on the latest League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards for any bonus goodies, and find out how much you’ve spent on League of Legends if you’re feeling particularly brave.