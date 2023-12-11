How to get Lego Fortnite Flexwood

Where do you find flexwood in Lego Fortnite? On the grind for better materials, better tools, and better weapons you’ll need to find flexwood in Lego Fortnite sooner or later. The hunt for flexwood begins after you’ve upgraded your workbench to rare, but it can be difficult to find.

In Lego Fortnite, the new crafting survival mode available on the game platform, you’ll spend time exploring different biomes and creating a myriad of items while upgrading your village and making weapons. To find flexwood, you’ll need to adventure over to the desert area. Here’s where to find it.

Lego Fortnite flexwood location

To find Lego Fornite flexwood, you’ll need to be in the desert area, specifically the Dry Valley biome. Look for a tall cactus and use a rare axe to chop them down to harvest flexwood.

To craft a rare axe you’ll need to upgrade your workbench to rare, which will require knotwood rods, marble slabs, sand claws, and sand shells. After you’ve done this, the rare axe can be made with five cut amber and three knotwood rods.

You can read our guide on how to get knotwood, and then turn the knotwood into rods at the lumber mill. To find cut amber, you’ll need to mine rough amber in the desert with an uncommon pickaxe, and then turn i into cut amber using the gem cutter.

Now you’ve got everything you need to mine flexwood from cacti in the Dry Valley, why not check out which Lego Fortnite animal products you can get and how to harvest them? If crops are more your thing, we’ve got all you need to know about Lego Fortnite fertilizer, too.