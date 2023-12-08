How to get Lego Fortnite knotroot

How do you get Lego Fortnite knotroot? After your first few hours in the Lego playground, you may notice your gear starts degrading. Luckily, there’s a way to get more durable and potent tools to help scavenge materials, but to do that, you’ll need to do a little bit of spelunking.

Lego Fortnite knotroot is vital to creating better gear, but there are likely two questions on your mind: where is it and how do I chop it down? You need to create the necessary equipment to progress to the next milestone in the survival game mode. Read on to find out where to locate the Lego Fortnite knotroot and get tips on gathering as much of this valuable resource as possible.

Where to find Lego Fortnite knotroot

The only place you can find Lego Fortnite knotroot is inside caves. These are scattered randomly throughout the randomly generated game world, so we highly recommend you search for one and set up a village to act as your base.

Inside the cave, search for wooden roots sprouting from the walls. Once you find a knotroot, you may notice that a regular Forest Axe won’t cut it down. You need to upgrade your crafting bench to make the uncommon version of the Forest Axe, then use that to cut the knotroot down. This means that you learn how to make better Lego Fortnite weapons and tools. You will also discover which Lego Fortnite animal items are needed to create new tools.

After gathering your first Lego Fortnite knotroot, you also unlock some new construction options. These include a more robust set of weapons, so try to gather as much knotroot as possible. Beware of the monsters that spawn in caves as they can easily overwhelm you if you’re not careful.

And that’s how to find Lego Fortnite knotroot. This resource is vital for improving your Lego Fortnite village level, so try to have a surplus where possible. We also have a guide on how to find Lego Fortnite fertilizer if you wish to grow some plants to boost your village’s appeal. While all the focus is on Lego Fortnite, there have also been significant changes to the battle royale game mode, so be sure to check out the updated Fortnite weapons list and explore the all-new Fortnite map locations.