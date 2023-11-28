Up until recently, I hadn’t heard of Lethal Company. While I love me some Dead by Daylight, I’ve never been one for party games. I wasn’t an Among Us player, or a Rust survior – instead, I spent my lockdown time grinding out League of Legends and contemplating where it all went wrong. However, with colleagues raving about it and these impressive Steam stats, maybe I need to consider trying Lethal Company.

For those of you who don’t know, Lethal Company tasks you with exploring distant planets and harvesting resources in a team of four. However, the environment is very much against you, fraught with quicksand, bottomlesss pits, atomospheric interference that interacts with your radios (or mic and headphones), and an ensemble cast of nightmarish monsters. In this horror game, no one will hear you scream – literally.

Having already outpaced multiplayer behemoths Dead by Daylight and Phasmophobia’s respective Steam player counts, Lethal Company has somehow managed to add yet another notch to its belt: it’s currently the best-selling thing on Steam, second only to Valve’s portable Steam Deck.

This is on both Steam’s global top seller chart, as well as the US exclusive one – nothing to smirk at. It’s sitting above the likes of Counter-Strike 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2, with the latter two receiving some hefty discounts as part of the latest Steam sale.

It an impressive feat for an indie game (created by a single dev, by the way) in a year where Starfield, Diablo 4, and, of course, Baldur’s Gate 3 released. It’s not the first time we’ve seen an indie darling conquer the charts in 2023, though; earlier this year, Dredge also broke one million downloads, and Sea of Stars also managed to ship 100k copies in one day.

While some of the best PC games in a long time dropped during 2023, games like Starfield and Diablo 4 haven’t managed to maintain player interest. It’s been a good year for triple-A fans, but an even better one for those of us who prefer smaller, often more innovative adventures – Lethal Company proves it.

If you’ve been inspired to join the hunt for myriad mysterious resources, we have a rundown of the Lethal Company system requirements to help you get started. If you’re already playing, though, we also have some tips and tricks that will help your survive Lethal Company’s Manticoils – although, I have a feeling you may not need them.

