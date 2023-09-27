Lies of P patch notes 1.2 are here, and the main focus is making the game just a little bit easier, nerfing some of its toughest boss fights and buffing your carry weight and parries. If you’ve been playing the ‘Pinocchio does Bloodborne’ fairytale soulslike, and finding some of its encounters to be a bit too challenging, this Lies of P update should make your life a little more bearable.

Lies of P patch 1.2.0.0 decreases the health of some monsters out in the wild, as well as that of the Dimensional Butterflies and three of the most notorious Lies of P bosses. It also lowers the damage dealt by one of them, and increases the chance to break the stance of several monsters in the RPG game as well as the window of time they can be staggered for.

Drop rates have also been adjusted for several items, meaning it will now be harder to farm Lies of P Star Fragments, but easier to get Moonstones and Ergo items. You’ll also get increased carry weight per point you invest into Capacity, and the ‘guard parry’ fable art has been improved – successfully landing it will now break the opposing monster’s stance.

Developer Neowiz has also made it easier to respec in Lies of P, with adjustments to the required gold coins and the ability to reset your level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the gold coin tree. There’s also improved support for Sony’s PlayStation controllers, the DualShock 4 and DualSense, which includes the ability for the touchpad to be used to open the menu.

Lies of P patch notes – update 1.2.0.0 – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Here are the full Lies of P patch 1.2 notes, courtesy of Neowiz.

Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of certain field monsters

Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger

Increased the staggerable window time

Decreased the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Boss Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’

Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase

Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’

Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’

Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’

Increased the Specter’s HP and damage

Drop Rate Changes

Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items

Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments

Increased the drop rate of Ergo items

Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade

Character Progression Reset Changes

Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the Gold Coin Tree

Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest

Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Additional Changes

Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity

Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo

Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)

Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance

Controller Support

Now supports the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers on Windows devices

After today’s update, if the DualShock 4 and DualSense UI does not appear properly please follow the steps below: Steam Library -> Right Click Lies of P -> Properties -> Controller Disable Steam Input

The DualShock 4 and DualSense controller’s touch pad can be used to open the menu

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II – Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly

Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones

Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low

Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)

Between these changes and careful use of the best Lies of P weapons, you should be able to blast through the game’s toughest fights with ease. Once you’re done, take a look through the best games like Dark Souls to line up your next challenge.