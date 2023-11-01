Lies of P sequel confirmed as we get our first look at the DLC

A Lies of P sequel is officially in the works, as we get our first look at the DLC of the soulslike alongside the colossal patch coming in November. There’ll be new features, free content, and a slew of community-driven changes that reward all of us for playing the game and making it a success.

In a Lies of P director’s letter from Ji Won Choi – who starts presenting the almost nine-minute video in an incredibly eccentric gas mask – we get our first look at the upcoming Lies of P DLC alongside confirmation of a sequel to the hit soulslike. Ever since we found out that Lies of P sold one million copies in less than a month, despite also being on PC Game Pass, it comes as no surprise to hear that more is on the way from Neowiz and Round8 Studio.

“Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” Choi says of the action RPG game. “The dev team is putting in significant effort, brainstorming and exploring different aspects of the projects.”

“I wish I could share all the details with you. But if I do that I would undoubtedly face stern reprimands from my fellow developers,” Choi adds, before ‘sneaking’ some of the Lies of P DLC concept art in towards the end of the video, which you can see below.

A patch for Lies of P is also dropping in November that will overhaul blades and handles, as Choi notes that the opportunities for both “were not meeting expectations.” Some more balance changes will also come with the Lies of P patch, but these are currently being finalized.

There are also going to be even more changes, as that pesky shovel puppet in Venigni Works will be buffed, and the Rising Dodge ability will be made a default skill as well. The incredibly popular NPC Alidoro also gets mentioned by Choi, who says that all players will be given his costume (mask included) as a “token of gratitude” this November.

All of you fashionistas will be excited to hear that facial and hat accessories will become separate customization slots in the patch too, so you’ll finally be able to wear hats and glasses at the same time. The Lies of P music has also been a requested feature, so soon there’ll be an in-game collection of more than 60 tracks for you to play, but it’ll likely be coming after the patch.

The team at Round8 Studio is busy working on the Lies of P DLC but Choi also uses the video as an opportunity for a recruitment drive, which should help the expansion be the best it can be whenever it does get released.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the new soulslike, from the best Lies of P weapons to getting Lies of P quartz and a breakdown of every single Lies of P legion arm, all of which will help you on your way through Krat.