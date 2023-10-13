Lords of the Fallen healing upgrades and Sanguinarix guide

How do you upgrade the Lords of the Fallen Sanguinarix? Put simply, the Sanguinarix is this soulslike game’s equivalent of an Estus flask. It provides quick healing that can be recharged at any bonfire-like checkpoint, but once you run out, you’re often not left with many options for long-term survival.

Our Lords of the Fallen review does state that the game wears its influences on its sleeve, with the Lords of the Fallen Sanguinarix being such a case. While there are also Briorstones in Lords of the Fallen that you can use to heal in a pinch, as well as really handy pieces of jewelry you can equip, the main way you heal is by using the Lords of the Fallen Sanguinarix. So here is what you need to do to upgrade it and maybe last long enough against the Lords of the Fallen bosses to make it to the Lords of the Fallen beacons in order to cleanse them.

How to upgrade the Lords of the Fallen Sanguinarix

To upgrade the Lords of the Fallen healing flask, you must locate and bring Saintly Quintessenses to Pieta, who is always standing relatively close to the Vestige in the Skyrest. At first, she’ll only require one Saintly Quintessence to upgrade your Sanguinarix, but later on, she’ll require two or more.

Upgrading the Sanguinarix in this RPG game is beneficial for two reasons. The first is that you’ll likely get more charges per upgrade. So, while you may begin with only three uses, this can increase to at least six if you provide Pieta with enough Saintly Quintessences. The second benefit is that each upgrade of the Sanguinarix leads to it recovering more of your overall health. The base charge may only recover a third of your health, but once upgraded it can reach 75% of your maximum health per charge.

The only drawback is that the game automatically decides the next benefit for upgrading the Sanguinarix. You don’t get to dictate how many charges you have or how much each charge recovers you for, as the game does this automatically.

