The best Lost Ark Paladin build for PvP and PvE

As one of Warrior’s advanced classes, Paladins have a signature style of mixing heavy armour, melee attacks, and holy magic. Paladin is a very straightforward melee class that places you face to face with your opponents.

With the capacity to take some damage, as well as defeat big groups of enemies, Paladin is also a good class for leveling up quickly in Lost Ark and perfect for solo players who are eager to find a class that negates a lot of damage with shields while engaging opponents. This class uses sword combos, area skills that deal large amounts of damage to foes, and can protect your allies as well.

Paladin skill cooldowns are fairly short, so it’s easy to find yourself performing a rotation of attacks, flitting between skills with a powerful sequence of basic attacks. Skills like Flash Thrust and Flash Slash are great attacks that cost no mana, have good upgrades that speed up the process of defeating enemies, and are useful in dealing with big groups. Now, among the initial holy skills you have access to, you should focus on Light of Judgment and Wrath of God, both skills deal huge amounts of AoE damage.

The best Paladin builds in Lost Ark

Here are the best Paladin builds for PvP and PvE. It’s worth noting these builds are based on all the Paladin’s skills being unlocked by reaching the level cap.

The best PvP Paladin build in Lost Ark is:

Charge (Skill Lv. 10): Your character charges forward six metres and then stabs foes, inflicting damage. “Excellent Mobility”, “Shining Protection”, and “Ambush Attack”.

(Skill Lv. 4): A sequence of attacks that launch enemies into the air and can counterattack the first time you use it, and by using it again, you perform a stronger attack. “Quick Pace”. Execution of Justice (Skill Lv. 10): A strong spin attack with a final blow. “Rune Prison, “Strength Release”, and “Light Explosion”.

(Skill Lv. 10): A strong thrust attack. “Propulsion”, “Vital Point Hit”, and “Condensed Energy”. Wrath of God (Skill Lv. 10): Hits nearby foes and knocks them back. “Wide Thunderstroke”, “Thunder”, and “Light’s Guardian”.

(Skill Lv. 10): An instant skill that damages enemies inside its area. While the “Godsent Law” skill is also a good option, Holy Area has the advantage of no casting. “Impaired Mobility”, “Grace”, and “Light’s Concentration”. Holy Protection (Skill Lv. 10): When used, this skill casts a shield based on the percentage of Max HP for all party members within its range for six seconds. “Quick Pace”, “Robust Protection”, and “Thunderous Protection”.

(Skill Lv. 10): it invokes an angel that damages nearby enemies and it also reduces the damage received of all party members in its reach for a small period. “Agile Cast”, Perseverance”, and “Heavenly Requiem”. Alithanes’s Judgment (Awakening Skill): Causes massive damage to a target, nearby enemies, and gives party members that are in its reach a shield based on your Max HP.

The best PvE Paladin build in Lost Ark is:

Flash Thrust (Skill Lv. 10): A stabbing sequence attack with a strong final blow. “Quick Prep”, “Piercing Striker”, and “Flash Enhancement”.

(Skill Lv. 7): Your character charges forward six metres and then stabs foes, inflicting damage. “Excellent Mobility” and “Shining Protection”. Execution of Justice (Skill Lv. 10): A strong spin attack with a final blow. “Rune Prison, “Strength Release”, and “Light Explosion”.

(Skill Lv. 10): A strong thrust attack. “Stigmata”, “Vital Point Hit”, and “Condensed Energy”. Wrath of God (Skill Lv. 10): A strong attack that hits nearby foes and knocks them back. “Acuteness”, “Thunder”, and “Light’s Guardian” (if solo) or “Express Fury” (if in a party).

(Skill Lv. 8): A casting skill that explodes after two seconds at the target location. “Swift Fingers” and “Wide Explosion” (if solo) or Light’s Vestige (if in a party). Heavenly Blessings (Skill Lv. 10): invokes an angel that damages nearby enemies and reduces the damage received by all party members in its reach for a small period. “Faith”, “Valor”, and “Heavenly Requiem.

These are the best Paladin builds for Lost Ark, but if you’re still making your way through the early stages and looking to level up quickly or for a Lost Ark beginner’s guide, here’s how to generate Lost Ark gold, gain a Lost Ark Power Pass, and find Mokoko Seeds.