Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed, again

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the turn-based strategy game spin on the Marvel universe’s tendency to form prog rock-style supergroups, has been delayed, possibly into next year. Publisher 2K says the delay will keep the game in the current fiscal year, meaning the new Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date will be sometime before March 31, 2023.

During its quarterly earnings call, 2K said it was pushing back the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns in order “to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans.” 2K’s fiscal year ends on March 31, and the publisher says it expects the game to launch before then, but did not specify a new release date. It had been scheduled to launch October 7.

The idea behind Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an appealing one: you take the turn-based strategy combat of the beloved XCOM games, and combine them with the superhuman abilities and powers of Marvel’s deep bench of heroes.

The in-game roster includes the likes of Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and plenty more. You’re allowed three heroes per mission, and as Joe Robinson explains in our Marvel’s Midnight Suns hands-on, they’re complemented by a card-based abilities system that actually works very well with the theme and setting.

We’ll presumably find out more about the new Marvel’s Midnight Sun’s release date when 2K and Firaxis have a better idea of how much additional work the game needs before launch.