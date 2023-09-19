On Tuesday September 19, Microsoft suffered a massive document leak amid the FTC Microsoft case, revealing a variety of alleged acquisition-related plans, possible console redesigns, and even unannounced Bethesda games. With reference to remade versions of some of the best PC games ever made, and other previously unknown information, the leaked documents have spread like wildfire. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has now responded to the situation.

“We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents,” he writes, referring to leaks such as the one regarding a possible Fallout 3 remaster. “It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future.” Spencer’s post ends on a positive note, as he says that the studio will “share the real plans when we are ready.”

According to The Verge, the head of Xbox goes into further detail in an alleged email to Microsoft employees, where he apparently calls the entire situation “disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved.” He explains that the leak is a breach of trust, as Microsoft takes “the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously.”

Spencer looks toward the future, saying that the company “will learn from what happened and be better going forward” and that “this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community.” Exciting things are allegedly underway, though, as he writes that “there’s so much more to be excited about, and when we’re ready, we’ll share the real plans with our players.”

While leaked documents like the ones regarding Baldur’s Gate 3 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor are out of the team’s hands now, Spencer closes his message off to staff by saying that the company should “stay focused on what we can control,” such as “continuing the amazing success of Starfield, the upcoming launch of the incredible and accessible Forza Motorsport, and continuing to build games, services, and devices that millions of players can enjoy.”

With all of the incredible upcoming PC games, Spencer’s message rings more true than ever. If you’re excited to learn more about Microsoft’s real plans as the team shares them, be sure to browse through the current round-up of PC Game Pass entries to enjoy.