Minecraft horses: how to tame a horse in Minecraft

Looking for how to tame a horse in Minecraft? These tamable Minecraft mobs can be used as a handy way to explore new Minecraft seeds thanks to their zippy speed and ability to fit through single block openings.

Minecraft horses can also climb hills, jump fences, and even swim in shallow water – making your pony pal the best mode of transport to explore. Once tamed, you’ll be able to equip your Minecraft horse with armour and a saddle. Be sure to look out for your horsie in survival and adventure mode, as when riding your horse’s health will need to be kept an eye on in case you stumble across some scavenging Minecraft phantoms. While you’re riding your horse, you can use items as you usually would, this includes potions, weapons, or crafting an enchantment table or blast furnace.

If you don’t want to tame a new horse in Minecraft, you can breed your own by feeding two tamed horses to activate love mode – that’s an official term, by the way – so they produce a foal. Foals can’t be tamed until they’re older, but can be fed to excel growth. Once your foal is all grown up, or if you’re looking for how to tame a horse in Minecraft for the first time, read on.

How to tame a horse in Minecraft

There are a few requirements you’ll need to consider when taming a Minecraft horse. Firstly, the horse has a temper metre from 0-100. Once you first mount the horse, a taming threshold will be assigned to it, meaning unless the Minecraft horse exceeds this taming threshold, it will remain wild, however, you can influence this threshold by feeding the horse sugar, wheat, or apples.

So, how do you feed a horse in Minecraft? The horse will need to be hungry to accept the food, so bear that in mind. Simply select the food you want to feed the horse from your hotbar, hold it in your hand, approach the horse carefully, and use the food on the horse. by clicking the right mouse button.

Don’t be worried if you’re at first bucked off, this is completely normal, and actually entirely realistic of wild horses. You’ll need to keep getting back on the horse until you hit the taming threshold, no matter how many times it throws you off. Once the horse hits that magic number, hearts will appear above the horse – congratulations on your new pet!

Where to find a minecraft horse

You’ll find Minecraft horses spawn in plains and savannas in herds of around 2-6 – all herds are the same colour, but markings differ per horse. You can also find horses in Minecraft villages, naturally generating in stables or animal pens.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to this, but if your Minecraft horse kicks it, then it will drop between 0-2 leather, 1-3 experience, and horse armour if equipped.

Minecraft horses aren’t the only loveable mobs, Minecraft bees are the adorable new addition to Minecraft, along with the introduction of the Minecraft honey block and the adventurous new ways people are using this new sticky commodity.

Once you’ve got your prissy clip-clop, take it back to your homestead and craft one of these Minecraft farm ideas so it feels right at home. This, er, won’t actually affect the horse in any way, but it looks neat.