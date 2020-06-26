Minecraft book: how to make paper in Minecraft

Looking for how to create your own Minecraft book? Books can be used for enchanting or crafting, or to make your very own Minecraft enchanting table and a lovingly crafted bookshelf to go alongside it.

Books can also be enchanted themselves and, combined with a Minecraft anvil, they can enchant items, such as your weapons or your Minecraft shield. There are a few ways to get your hands on enchanted books: you can trade them with librarian villagers, find them in rare pillager raid drops, or even from fishing. If you’ve got an abundance of these enchanted books, you can disenchant them using a Minecraft grindstone.

There are other ways of obtaining normal books, you can get three books by mining a bookshelf, but if you’d rather save yourself the trouble, here’s what you’ll need to create a Minecraft book, including how to make paper in Minecraft.

How to make paper in Minecraft

Making paper in Minecraft is very simple, all you need to do is place three sugar canes in the middle row of the crafting grid. This will give you paper! Tasty paper by the sound of it. You can create a bunch of stuff with paper including making maps, banners, and books. Here’s what you’ll need to create a book in Minecraft.

3 x paper

1 x leather

You’ll need to place one piece of paper in the bottom left hand corner, and the leather to the right of it in the middle of the bottom row. Place the remaining two pieces of paper in the two slots above them, on the left hand side of the middle row.

That’s how you make paper in Minecraft and create books. You can also find books in chests in Minecraft villages, if you want to find a village quickly, check out these Minecraft seeds.