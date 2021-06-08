Minecraft amethyst: how to find amethyst geodes and make a spyglass

Want to know how to mine amethysts and make a spyglass in Minecraft? The brand new Minecraft 1.17 update is here, and it brings with it brand new Minecraft mobs and blocks. While not everything has made it into the update, one of the more elaborate blocks that did was amethyst – another precious gemstone similar to diamonds and emeralds. You can make all sorts of items from amethysts, but the hard part here is finding an amethyst geode in the first place.

These are spherical structures found either underground (at level 70 or lower), or under the sea in the main overworld. You can tell when you’ve found one when you see smooth basalt. After chipping through the first layer with a pickaxe, you’ll find calcite. This is the only place where you can find Minecraft calcite, though it’s only really used for decoration.

After going through this layer, you’ll find amethyst blocks and crystals. You’ll only be able to mine amethyst blocks, buds, clusters, and crystals with pickaxes. Amethyst blocks can only be mined with pickaxes made from iron or harder materials. You can also combine four amethyst shards together to recreate an amethyst block.

How to make a Minecraft spyglass

A spyglass is essentially a telescope. You can use it to zoom in on a fixed position from really far away, though your field of view is incredibly narrow. You also move at a far slower speed while you are looking through the spyglass.

Here is what you need to make a Minecraft spyglass:

Copper Ingot x2

Amethyst Shard x1

To make the spyglass at the crafting table, put the shard at the top row in the centre square, then the two copper ingots in the two spaces in the middle column below it.

How to make tinted glass in Minecraft

Fancy adding that secretive look to your Minecraft builds? The 1.17 update adds tinted glass, which – despite being translucent visually – behaves like an opaque block that blocks light completely. Breaking the tinted glass block drops it as an item if broken, unlike other glass blocks.

Here is what you need to make Minecraft tinted glass:

Amethyst Shard x4

Glass block x1

To make the tinted glass at the crafting table, place the glass block in the centre square, then place an amethyst shard above, below, and on both sides of the glass block. Each time you do this, you’ll get two tinted shards.

And that’s everything you need to know about Minecraft amethyst geodes. You’ll probably want to know more about Minecraft copper and where you can find it, but once you have both ingredients you should have everything you need to make your own spyglass, peering out at the great beyond.