New Minecraft Creeper mini fridge keeps your drinks explosively cool

The Minecraft Creeper mini fridge is now available, and it takes the iconic sandbox game enemy into all-new territory while looking pretty cool at the same time. The Minecraft merch is the perfectly chill addition to a home, and not something I’d ever expect to see in real life.

We actually saw the Minecraft Creeper mini fridge while at GDC looking at a Minecraft Legends gameplay preview, and I distinctly remember taking a Red Bull out of the Creeper’s stomach, which is not something I thought I’d ever get to do, much less be able to repeat.

Available through Walmart, the eight-liter Minecraft Creeper mini fridge can hold up to 12 cans, giving you a lot of fluids for your next gaming session, alone or with friends. There are even shelves for small snacks, and a green glow at the feet of the Creeper too. Hopefully, it doesn’t have a motion sensor that makes a hissing noise as you walk past, because that would just be cruel.

The Minecraft Creeper mini fridge has also been marked down from $168 to $98 when purchased via Walmart online, giving you a tidy little saving. I’ve got to say, there’s something oddly cute about making a Creeper into a mini fridge, and I can’t quite put my finger on why.

The Walmart-exclusive Minecraft Creeper mini fridge has been making the rounds for a few weeks, but now you can just nab it on the store’s website for yourself. The Xbox Series X fridge has some pretty chilling (sorry) competition now, then.

You won’t be getting this through Minecraft cheats and console commands, even if they’re still essential for your play. Maybe you could use the fridge to help design a giant creeper Minecraft tower instead?

If you want to enhance your sandbox experience while using your new Creeper mini fridge, we’ve got the very best Minecraft seeds, Minecraft skins, and Minecraft mods for you right here.