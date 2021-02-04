Minecraft RTX now has Dungeon Dash, and it looks amazing

It’s a little funny to realise that blocky, chunky Minecraft has become one of the best ways to experience ray-traced graphics, but it’s true – Minecraft RTX looks fantastic, and there’s a gorgeous new crafted world to explore now available on the Minecraft Marketplace. Dungeon Dash features 10 unique dungeons to explore, all set in a gorgeous medieval countryside.

Dungeon Dash for RTX was created by BlockWorks in partnership with Nvidia, and you can find it by heading to the Minecraft Marketplace and searching for Dungeon Dash RTX. Once you’ve got the free map downloaded, you’ll be able to jump in to explore an orc fortress, a Ewok-style forest village built high in the trees, and floating islands in the sky.

It all looks fantastic with RTX-powered ray-tracing and path-tracing effects enabled, and with Nvidia’s DLSS, you can keep the framerate nice and smooth. The video (which you can watch below) shows off some of the jaw-dropping sights that Dungeon Dash has to offer, and you could be excused for thinking for a moment that you were looking at a new Destiny 2 strike.

Here’s the video:

