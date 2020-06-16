Minecraft Hogwarts: how to play this cool Minecraft Harry Potter RPG map

Looking for the Hogwarts map in Minecraft? If you remember that enormous Harry Potter Minecraft map mod that got a playable alpha release earlier this year. The one that recreates the Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a ginormous map and RPG game inside the vanilla version of Mojang’s block builder. You can now jump into Hogwarts in Minecraft for real.

Brought to you by modding group The Floo Network, the team behind the gigantic, and hugely impressive creation announced the release on Planet Minecraft. “Hello everyone! Ready your wands! We are finally releasing our new map; an interactive RPG in vanilla Minecraft!” the post announces, alongside the reveal of its new ‘download trailer’, which you can check out below.

The creation’s humble name, ‘Witchcraft and Wizardry – The Floo Network’, doesn’t do justice to what it brings to the game. As you can see in the clip below, just about all of the iconic features of Hogwarts and the world of the Harry Potter books are represented faithfully, brick-by-brick. There are shots of Hogwarts’ enormous, labyrinthine network of halls, dungeons, classrooms, and towers, populated with puzzles, nuisances, and, well, magic from the series’ universe. Unfortunately, we’re pretty sure there’s no such thing as a Minecraft Hogwarts seed that will magically produce a replica, so if you’re keen to explore the halls of Hogwarts, here’s how to get the best Minecraft Harry Potter map and experience the magic for yourself.

How to get the Hogwarts map in Minecraft

If you want to dive into The Floo Network’s Minecraft Hogwarts map, you can find it to download at Planet Minecraft. It’s worth noting, the creators advise it currently only works for the Java 1.13.2 version of the game. As ever, mod at your own risk!

Best of all, in Minecraft Hogwarts’ grounds, you can find everyone’s favourite half-giant, Hagrid, tending to his gamekeeping duties. Ahh. Feels like home. Here’s the previous gameplay trailer for you to take a look at, too, if you’re keen to get an even better idea of what the creation adds.

“Thank you so much for your support and kind words throughout this project,” the creators say in the mod’s Discord server. “This map has taken us years to complete and without the love and support, we would never have gotten this far. We are happy to finally share the completed map with you!”

