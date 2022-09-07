Minecraft map is an incredible cityscape 2.5 years in the making

A Minecraft map can be basically whatever you want it to be. The joy of one of the best sandbox games is the freedom it offers to fill your world with incredible Minecraft builds or to just spend several years seeing how long it’ll take to mine every single block.

Because of a combination of the playground it offers and the player base’s creativity, we regularly get to look at impressive things. Some projects just take longer than others though, and for today’s feat, we’re looking at a Minecraft city that took 2,400 hours to build over the course of 2.5 years, and that’s an amazing commitment and has to be amongst the best Minecraft cities we’ve seen.

With this being such a long-term project, this isn’t the first time this Minecraft map has been posted to Reddit, with the last time being in July 2021. “Since my last post the city has close to doubled in size and the built-up area is roughly 11 sq km now, around 30 if you include all the road network, and 40-50sq km if you count the cleared land.” You can actually watch a video showing off part of the city below from the Redditor themself.

You can practically feel Minecraft struggling to boot up all of the details and buildings as the player flies around. Along with the buildings themselves are roads complete with markings, a small area that looks like an electricity grid, and even multilevel highways and a train track. There are apparently over 2,000 buildings in the city as well. It’d make for an incredible hide-and-seek map, but there’s no download for it just yet.

