Minecraft map has finally been completely mined, after five years

The Minecraft map is massive, so big it can be hard to wrap your head (and pick and shovel) around. For most players, they’ll start a new world long before they see the entirety of the old one, picking it clean of diamonds, redstone, and other valuables then moving onto fresh ground. One player, though, the YouTuber Minthical, takes a considerably more thorough approach.

While we normally write about impressive Minecraft builds, like people recreating MS paint, or magical transforming villages, it’s a little rarer that a good Minecraft map is worth writing about. Well, at least official ones; the IKEA one really speaks for itself. This map is different though, because it’s not about what’s been created, but what’s been destroyed.

Minthical is a YouTuber who, for the last five years, has been mining away every single block in a single map. For reference, that’s over 45 million blocks. On August 12, Minthical live-streamed just how close they are to completing this world-ending challenge. During the video, they talk about how many blocks they’ve mined, the challenges of doing so, and also a few important notes on scale. It’s an excellent showcase for stat fanatics. They think they’ll be done with the project by September, so if you want to make sure you’re there when the last block is mined, make sure you subscribe to them.

