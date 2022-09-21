Minecraft map lets you explore our frozen planet

This Minecraft map was made in partnership with BBC Earth's Frozen Planet 2 to help everyone learn about the coldest regions of our world in the sandbox game

Minecraft map Frozen planet 2. This image shows a frozen area with a giant floating David Attenborough head.
A Minecraft map can often be a great way to learn more about the world. Minecraft: Education Edition has recently started putting out maps that not only help players find something new to do in the game, but also offer a chance to explore historical moments, or find a way to learn about important things like climate activism.

The most recent example of these maps is the LatinExplorers: A Hispanic Heritage Journey, which shows some important figures who represent the power of community and other things. However, we’ve also seen a map on the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, and even one on the Mangrove Restoration Project. They’re all great ways to learn something new, and this new map is just as important.

Minecraft: Frozen Planet 2 is being made in partnership with BBC Earth, and it’s designed to take players through the brutal environments of both the Arctic and Antarctic, and teach them about the unique ecosystems that exist there. The teaser video below just shows off penguins – but honestly, what more does anybody need?

The map itself is out on September 21, and will likely be free on the Minecraft Marketplace and also playable in the Education Edition. We’re not sure if David Attenborough is involved, but the guy’s a living legend; so even if he’s not, these kinds of things wouldn’t be possible without him leading the charge and lending his magnificent voice to such documentaries.

If you’re looking to find your own snowy place to settle down, you should be able to find one in our list of the best Minecraft seeds. There are also a bunch of cool Minecraft servers you can explore too if you’re feeling like being a bit more sociable.

