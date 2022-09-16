Minecraft map has players exploring Hispanic Heritage

A good Minecraft map can help inspire you to build something incredible like a sprawling cityscape, or it can help you learn something important like the free map about the Nobel Peace Prize winners. It’s this variety that helps make Minecraft one of the best sandbox games, and this latest map is also a celebration.

The latest free map for both Minecraft: Education Editon and Bedrock Edition is called LatinExplorers: A Hispanic Heritage Journey. This map is designed to allow players to explore the power of the Hispanic community and what makes it so special, and it’s been created in association with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to make sure it captures as much as it can authentically.

In this map, you’ll get to help Latino leaders change the world. Players will be able to explore how change can be driven through three different narratives focused on climate, community, and creativity. It’s definitely aimed more at educating than anything else, but given how easy it is to learn things while playing Minecraft, this is an excellent opportunity to find out a little more about the world.

These new maps that aim to teach players are rapidly becoming some of the most interesting things that Mojang is putting out, and we’re excited to have the chance to dive into another one. If you’re looking to get into this map as soon as possible, you can go ahead and get it on the Minecraft Marketplace for free.

If you’re feeling inspired about climate change and what to explore a similar map, the Mangrove Restoration Project is a good shout. You can also go ahead and use some of the best Minecraft seeds to create your own incredible worlds. They’re not the same kind of seeds we use to help the world, but they’re still pretty useful if you want to create some incredible Minecraft builds.