Minecraft’s Nether Update has arrived

It’s finally here: Mojang Studios has released the Nether Update for Minecraft Java, meaning there’s a whole dimension’s worth of weird new stuff to find and experiment with. And possibly run away from, screaming. The Nether Update does very much what it says on the label, namely, updating the kind of stale Nether biome to make it a frightening yet fascinating area once again.

The Nether now comprises four distinct biomes: there’s the Basalt Deltas, the Crimson Forest, Soulsand Valley, and Warped Forest. These are inhabited by Hoglins, Piglins, Zoglins (!), and Striders – all new mobs that you’ll be able to find in the game.

“Fight your way through hordes of Piglins… Or don’t!” writes Java edition producer Adrian Östergård in a brief introduction to the patch notes. “They’re actually pretty cool if you bring some bling.” Of course, he means gold – you’ll want to have some of that on hand if you want to be friends with these new, tusky creatures. “And in case you find yourself in the wrong end of a bargain, make sure that you have access to a functional respawn anchor. I advise you not to use your regular bed unless you’re feeling a bit… ‘adventurous.'”

Very mysterious indeed! Here are the patch notes in full, courtesy of the official Minecraft site:

FEATURES

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set your respawn point in the Nether. Use while holding glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges – each respawn use one charge

You can charge the respawn anchor using a dispenser

Added the target block

Basalt is formed when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice

Bell blocks will now ring when hit by any projectile

Bells can now be hung from the underside of more blocks

Compasses can now be enchanted with Curse of Vanishing

Endermen can now pick up some of the new Nether blocks

Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack

Entities now get pushed by flowing lava

Farmer Villagers can now compost seeds

Fish now despawn when further than 64 blocks away from the closest player

Huge fungi will now only grow on its matching type of nylium

Knockback resistance is now a scale instead of a probability

Lily pads are now considered junk fishing loot rather than treasure

Patrols no longer spawn when the player is close to a village

TNT and campfires will now ignite when hit by any burning projectile

The General statistics list is now alphabetically sorted

Updated logos for Mojang Studios and Minecraft

Villagers can now spawn iron golems regardless of their profession status or latest working time

Walls do not have gaps anymore when stacked vertically

Walls will now connect to even more things, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, banners, and even pickles

When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer despawn

When fishing, treasure loot can now only be obtained by fishing in open waters

ACCESSIBILITY

Added “Line Spacing” chat and accessibility option

Added “Chat Delay” accessibility option

ADVANCEMENTS

Piglins and Hoglins are now required for Monster Hunter and Monsters Hunted

Serious Dedication is now awarded for obtaining a Netherite hoe

Obtaining blackstone now also counts for the Stone Age advancement

Breeding Striders now counts for The Parrots and the Bats and is now required for Two by Two

NEW ADVANCEMENTS

Bullseye unlocks when hitting the bullseye of a target block from at least 30 meters away

Hidden in the Depths unlocks when obtaining ancient debris

Cover Me in Debris unlocks when obtaining full Netherite armor

Country Lode, Take Me Home unlocks when using a compass on a lodestone

Who Is Cutting Onions? unlocks when obtaining crying obsidian

Not Quite “Nine” Lives unlocks when setting a respawn anchor to the maximum

This Boat Has Legs unlocks when riding a Strider with a fungus on a stick

Hot Tourist Destinations unlocks when visiting all biomes in the Nether

Those Were the Days unlocks when entering a bastion

War Pigs unlocks when looting a chest in a bastion

Oh Shiny unlocks when distracting an angry Piglin with gold

BASALT DELTAS

Basalt Deltas can now be found in the Nether!

Remnants of volcanic eruptions, this biome sports a high concentration of basalt columns and lava deltas

Walking through it, you will be surrounded by flowing flakes of white ash

Magma cubes finally have their own home and spawn very frequently here

A new block, blackstone, can be found here in large patches

BASTION REMNANTS

What’s made of blackstone and full of Piglins and Hoglins? Bastion remnants!

Added four separate bastion remnant types: bridge, Hoglin stable, housing units, and treasure room

You can find these sizable structures in all Nether biomes, except the treacherous ash-dusted regions of Basalt Deltas

Explore, loot, and conquer a bastion remnant to call it your home – but beware! Piglins don’t take kindly to intruders stealing their possessions

BEES

Reduced the maximum distance a bee can wander away from its home hive to ~22 blocks

BLOCK RENAMES

Some blocks have been renamed. Turns out singular fungus in the Nether attempted to falsely present itself as many fungi – so sneaky!

Crimson fungi is now called crimson fungus

Warped fungi is now called warped fungus

BLOCKS

Many new blocks have been added, and changes have been made to a few existing ones.

Added crying obsidian. It’s sad and cries purple energy

Added basalt. Craft it 2×2 or use a stone cutter to create clean and shiny polished basalt!\

Added blackstone, along with its variants: regular, polished, and polished brick

Blackstone can be used to craft furnaces and stone tools

Added gilded blackstone – blackstone which has been imbued with gold and has a chance of dropping gold nuggets when broken

Added chiseled Nether bricks, cracked Nether bricks, and quartz bricks

Added two new non-flammable wood-like blocks: crimson stems and warped stems

Added crimson and warped hyphae – all-sided “stem” blocks, including stripped variations

Added new ground surface blocks: crimson nylium and warped nylium

Added new vegetation: Nether sprouts, crimson roots, and warped roots

Added two types of fungi: crimson and warped. Try using bone meal to grow them!

You can place crimson and warped roots and fungi into pots

Added warped wart blocks

Added weeping vines that grow from the bottom of a block downwards

Added twisting vines that grow upwards

Added a new natural light source block: Shroomlights

Added soul soil. Whenever fire burns on soul soil, it burns with a blue flame

Soul soil and soul sand can be used to craft soul torches, which in turn can be crafted into soul lanterns

The Wither can now be summoned using soul soil as base

Added soul campfires. Warm your buns with the heat of one thousand souls!

Added chain blocks

Nether gold ore can now be found in the Nether – it drops a few gold nuggets and can be mined with any type of pickaxe

Bone meal can now be used to grow kelp, weeping vines, and twisting vines

Using bone meal on Netherrack can now spread nylium

Nether vegetation blocks (sprouts, roots, vines, fungus, wart and wart blocks) are now compostable

Nether sprouts can be harvested with shears

Food can now be placed on unlit campfires

CREATIVE MODE

You can now milk cows and Mooshrooms in creative mode

You can now get stew from Mooshrooms in creative mode

When using an empty bucket on water in creative mode, you now get a bucket of water. If you have a bucket of water in your inventory already, no additional water buckets will be added when you use your empty bucket on water

CRIMSON FOREST

Crimson Forests can now be found in the Nether!

Crimson nylium carpets the cave floor with all kinds of strange new vegetation

Crimson nylium can be bonemealed to get more of this strange new vegetation

Huge crimson fungi make up the “trees” of this forest, with Shroomlights lighting up the forest floor

Nether wart blocks can be cleared quickly using a hoe

Weeping vines grow from the cave ceilings and fungi

Hoglins wander these forests

Crimson spores swirl through the air

DISPENSERS

Dispensers can now saddle pigs and horses

Dispensers can now put horse armor on horses

Dispensers can now put carpets on llamas

Dispensers can now put chests on llamas, donkeys and mules

Dispensers can now shear a Mooshroom

Dispensers can now shear snow golems

F3 + N (TOGGLE SPECTATOR)

A small change has been made to this debug combination.

By default, using this key would return you to Creative after toggling from Spectator. It now will toggle back to the previous game mode you had

As an example, if you were in Survival, then toggled to Spectator and back, you would be set back to Survival

FARMERS

Farmers can now put excess seeds in the composter to create bone meal

Bone meal is used by the farmers to grow crops

Farmers share excess wheat to other farmers, so more farmers can make bread

GAME MODE SWITCHER

New F3 debug feature which allows you to switch game modes with traditional “tabbing” functionality.

Hold F3 and tap F4 to open the menu

Tapping F4 will cycle the game mode, or you can use the mouse

Release F3 to apply

Your last game mode is remembered and will be the first selected option, so you can quickly toggle between two game modes with a single press of F3 + F4!

HOE CHANGES

We’ve made some changes to hoes to make them more useful in the Nether.

Each tier has different speed at which hoes mine blocks they are effective against

Hoes can now be enchanted with the following enchantments: Efficiency, Fortune, Silk Touch

Those enchantments can now be provided through enchanting table

Hoes are now the appropriate tool for mining hay, targets, dried kelp blocks, leaves, Shroomlights, Nether wart blocks, warped wart blocks, sponges, and wet sponges.

HOGLINS

Hoglins are big aggressive beasts that live in crimson forests in the Nether

They attack players on sight. Be careful – they can easily knock you off a ledge!

Hoglins drop pork and sometimes leather, but not willingly

You can breed Hoglins by feeding them crimson fungi. Do so at your own risk

Hoglins get hunted by Piglins sometimes, but they don’t go down without a fight

Despite this, Hoglins and Piglins aren’t enemies – more like an ecosystem

Baby Hoglins like to pretend they are tough – but don’t worry, they’re more bark than bite

Want to keep Hoglins off your back? Pro tip: Hoglins hate the smell of warped fungi

Hoglins that somehow end up in the Overworld become Zoglins fairly quickly – but who would ever bring a Hoglin to the Overworld?

LODESTONE

A new block that can help you get your bearings!

Crafted from a Netherite ingot and chiseled stone bricks

Use a compass on a lodestone to create a lodestone compass, which will point to that lodestone

MOBS

Players can no longer mount another entity when the crouch key is held down

Added gamerule universalAnger (disabled by default), which makes angered neutral mobs attack any nearby player – not just the player that angered them. Works best if you disable forgiveDeadPlayers

Added gamerule forgiveDeadPlayers (enabled by default), which makes angered neutral mobs stop being angry when the targeted player dies nearby

FORGIVE DEAD PLAYERS

If this gamerule is disabled, then angered mobs will stay angry even if the targeted player dies

If both forgiveDeadPlayers and universalAnger are enabled, an angered neutral mob will stop being angry when their target dies. They won’t seek any new targets after that

Notable exception: Angered Zombified Piglins continuously spread anger. So even if one Zombified Piglin stops being angry because its target died, other angered Zombified Piglins nearby are likely to make it angry again. The only way to stop the anger is if none of the angered Zombified Piglins see a player for a while

NEUTRAL MOB ANGER

Updated anger management for most neutral mobs (polar bear, wolf, bee, Enderman, Piglin, Zombified Piglin).

When hurt by a player, the neutral mob will target that player and try to kill it

The mob will stay angry until the player is dead or out of sight for a while

Anger is persistent, so a player can’t escape by temporarily logging out or switching dimension

If a targeted player dies near the angered mob, it will stop being angry (unless forgiveDeadPlayers is disabled)

Neutral mobs also get angry at other mobs who hurt them. However, that anger is not persistent

Angered neutral mobs will only attack the offending player, not innocent bystanders

Notable exception: If a beehive or nest is broken, the bees will be angry at all nearby players

Some mobs spread anger (wolf, Zombified Piglin, Piglin, bee). If a player attacks one, all nearby mobs of the same type will get angry at that player

UNIVERSAL ANGER

Universal anger is basically guilt by association. A neutral mob attacked by players will be angry at players in general, regardless of who attacked them. More specifically:

A neutral mob attacked by a player will target the nearest player, even if that player wasn’t the attacker

Every time the neutral mob is hit by a player it will update its attack target to the nearest player

Players can use this to make neutral mobs attack other players. Who would ever do something that devious?

Universal anger does not apply when a neutral mob is attacked by another mob – only when it is attacked by a player

Universal anger is persistent. The angered mob will stay angry even if the player logs out and logs in, or jumps through a portal and back

Mobs that spread anger will also spread universal anger. So if a player attacks a Zombified Piglin, all other Zombified Piglins within sight will be universally angry and attack their nearest player

An angered neutral mob will stop being angry if it can’t see any eligible target for a while

ZOMBIFIED PIGLINS

Zombie Pigmen are now known as Zombified Piglins, and they now have ears. Well, at least one ear

Zombified Piglins no longer attack innocent bystanders (unless you enable gamerule universalAnger)

Zombified Piglins stop being angry if the targeted player dies nearby (unless you disable gamerule forgiveDeadPlayers)

Zombified Piglins continuously spread to other Zombified Piglins, as long as they see their target

NETHER BIOME FOG

Biome fog color smoothly blends between biomes. Smooth!

NETHERITE

A new high-level material found in the Nether. Use it to upgrade your diamond gear!

Mine ancient debris in the lower depths of the Nether. At your own risk though. No insurance coverage for that Refine it into Netherite scrap in a furnace or blast furnace Combine four Netherite scrap with four gold ingots in a crafting table to make a Netherite ingot Use a smithing table to fuse the Netherite ingot with your diamond weapon, tool, or armor

NETHERITE EFFECTS

Netherite items float in lava – just so you don’t lose all your gear after that unplanned lava bath

Netherite items have higher enchantment value than diamond (but not as high as gold)

Netherite tools work faster and last longer than diamond

Netherite weapons do more damage than diamond

Netherite armor have higher toughness and durability than diamond

Netherite armor gives you knockback resistance, so you barely get knocked back at all when hit by arrows and such

Netherite blocks can be used as the base of a beacon and

Netherite ingots can be used as the fuel for a beacon. Weird flex but ok

…and it looks cool!

PARITY

Changed ambient block lighting in the Nether for parity with Bedrock edition

PARROT

Parrots imitate hostile mobs less often

Parrots do not randomly imitate hostile mobs when gamemode is on peaceful

PIGLINS

Piglins are an aggressive civilization that lives in the Nether

They mostly hang around in Crimson Forests, but you might find some in the Nether Wastes too

They think of players as target practice and will attack on sight

However, if you dress appropriately, they will see you as a respectable figure. Or tolerable at least

Piglins are suspicious of strangers. If they see you opening a chest or other container, they will assume that you’re stealing and will treat you accordingly

If Piglins hear you break a chest or a block of gold (or similar), they will also assume you are stealing

Piglins LOVE gold and get very distracted by gold items

Gold ingots are currency to Piglins. Throw ingots at them, or right-click them with an ingot, to barter for various goods

Piglins sometimes get hungry and hunt Hoglins for food. Or they try at least. They results… vary.

Piglins prefer to hunt and fight in groups. When a fight is happening, everyone wants in

Piglins that somehow end up in the Overworld become zombified fairly quickly

Piglins are creeped out by soul fire and Zombified Piglins, and will avoid them if possible

Wither skeletons and Withers are historic enemies of the Piglins and will be attacked on sight

Baby Piglins are not as dangerous, but they can be mischievous, so watch your back

…and they like to play with Baby Hoglins

Added a Piglin banner pattern that can be found in bastion remnants

REDSTONEWIRE

The blockstate, rendering, and behavior of redstone wire are more in line with each other. Redstone will provide power to blocks on all sides it shows a visual connection to, and not do so on those sides without a visual connection.

A dot of redstone will not power its surrounding blocks

A single redstone wire is now represented as a cross

A wire on top of a block, which is redirected from below, will now power the sides it is redirected to. E.g. a fence gate above the redirecting wire will be powered

Wires that redirect upwards to wires on non-conductive blocks used to only be redirected visually. Now, this redirection applies to their behavior as well

A wire that is redirected to go over a block will now always provide power to the block. This is most noticeable when the wire has signal strength 1

When right-clicking a single piece of redstone, it will toggle between a the cross and the dot

TARGET BLOCK

The target block now conducts redstone signals

RUINED PORTALS

Shattered remains of ancient Nether portals. Wonder who built them?

They can be found in any Overworld or Nether biome

Some are hidden underground, under the sea, or buried in sand

SOUL SPEED

Never suffer again drudging through Soul Sand Valleys – Soul Speed has you covered!

Shine your boots of choice with this soul-sucking enchantment to speed around on soul sand and soul soil

However, there’s a downside: enchantments will slowly degrade your boots each soul block you walk on

Can only be obtained by bartering with those pesky Piglins

SOULSAND VALLEY

Soulsand Valleys can now be found in the Nether!

An open space made mostly of soul sand and soul soil

Basalt pillars span from floor to ceiling

Fossile remains of unknown creatures from the past litter the valley

Ash falls through the air

A light blue glow envelopes the valley

Beware of skeletons here

SOUNDS

Ghasts sounds are now heard at shorter range

Updated block sounds for bone blocks, Netherrack, soul sand, Nether wart, Nether bricks, and quartz ore

New ambient sounds for the Nether biomes

New mood detection algorithm for cave sounds

Added a new music disc titled “Pigstep” by Lena Raine, which can only be found in bastion remnants

STRIDER

A new mob living the lava lakes of the Nether.

Strides on top of the surface of lava

Can be saddled, but has a will of its own

Really likes the smell of warped fungi – might even be convinced to follow it

TARGET BLOCK

Because let’s face it, your aim could use some practice!

The closer you hit to the center, the larger the redstone signal

Test your skills with a variety of projectiles, including eggs, snowballs, tridents, and more

You will need one hay block and four redstone for this recipe

VILLAGER WORKSTATION LOGIC

Villagers no longer try to work at the same workstation

The most experienced nearby villager for the profession corresponding to the workstation you add will get the workstation

Villagers now have to walk to and reach the workstation before they can acquire the profession and/or work there

Villagers can no longer claim workstations or professions during raids or night time

Villagers will check and make sure their workstation is valid at all times of day as long as they are within 16 blocks of their workstation

WARPED FOREST

Warped Forests can now be found in the Nether!

Warped nylium carpets the cave floor with all kinds of strange new vegetation

Warped nylium can be bonemealed to get more of the strange new vegetation

Huge warped fungi make up the “trees” of this forest, with Shroomlights lighting up the forest floor

Warped wart blocks can be cleared quickly using a hoe

A dark blue fog covers the forest

Warped spores swirl through the air

The Warped Forests are strange, but also the least hostile place in the Nether

WEEPING VINES

Weeping vines are now climbable!

WORLD GENERATION

The old Nether biome is now called Nether Wastes

Shipwrecks and ocean ruins are now a bit less common, so you get more excited when you find one!

Patches of blackstone and gravel now generate in all Nether biomes, and patches of soul sand now generate in Soul Sand Valleys

ZOGLINS

Zoglins are zombified Hoglins – the result of bringing a Hoglin into the Overworld

Unlike Hoglins, they can’t be bred or fed, and they don’t care about warped fungus

Beware – these beasts are raving mad and attack just about everything they see!

TECHNICAL

Added target_hit advancement trigger

Added thrown_item_picked_up_by_entity advancement trigger

Added player_generates_container_loot advancement trigger

Added item_used_on_block advancement trigger

Removed safely_harvest_honey advancement trigger

Added player check to every trigger (except impossible)

Entity checks in triggers can now use loot table condition syntax

Attributes are now added to game registry, similar to items, sound events, etc.

Chat component style can now select font.

Block storage format in chunks slightly changed to speed up various tasks (rendering, pathfinding, world generation, etc).

Added a locatebiome command

Tab completion for resource location will match any part after an _

The compass now has LodestonePos, LodestoneDimension and LodestoneTracked data fields. If LodestoneTracked is zero, the game will skip checking for a Lodestone in the specified position

Slightly changed datapack loading to prevent custom datapacks from crashing

Data packs can now be selected on world creation

Added a enable-status option to the server.properties file which if set to false will suppress replies to status requests from clients. This makes the server appear offline in the multiplayer screen

Full range of Unicode characters is now supported (some may know what that means 😉)

Mobs avoid walking on magma blocks and lit campfires

Cached repeated block type lookups and collisions during pathfinding for increased performance

Minor optimizations in collision detection

Top level element in predicate file can now be array (all contents will be ANDed)

Smithing recipes can now be added or changed through data packs

Added control over how much entity data a server sends to clients

Added a JMX MBean to monitor dedicated server tick times

Shulkers with “NoAI” can now be summoned with rotation

Added strider_one_cm custom statistics for riding Striders

Expanded the max size per axis of structure blocks from 32 to 48

Region files are now opened in synchronous mode to increase reliability

Difficulty and game rules can now be changed from “Create World” screen

“Singleplayer” button will jump directly to “Create World” screen if there are no worlds to select

Temporarily removed structure settings from flat level preset strings (workaround: use import/export settings functionality)

ADVANCEMENTS

EXTENDED ENTITY CHECKS

Entity checks in triggers can now use loot table condition syntax. Old notation: “`json { “trigger”: “minecraft:playerkilledentity”, “conditions”: { “entity”: { “type”: “minecraft:blaze” } } } “` is now equivalent to: “`json { “trigger”: “minecraft:playerkilledentity”, “conditions”: { “entity”: [ { “condition”: “minecraft:entity_properties”, “predicate”: { “type”: “minecraft:blaze” }, “entity”: “this” } ] } } “` Note 1: Like in loot tables, all conditions in top level array must be met for whole condition to trigger. Note 2: To access new functionality, top level element must be JSON array. JSON object are interpreted as old notation.

Full list of extended triggers:

New field player in every trigger

bred_animals – parent, partner, child

channeled_lightning – victims

cured_zombie_villager – zombie, villager

fishing_rod_hooked – entity

killed_by_crossbow – victims

player_killed_entity – entity

entity_killed_player – entity

player_hurt_entity – entity

summoned_entity – entity

tame_animal – entity

target_hit – projectile

villager_trade – villager

MISCELLANEOUS TRIGGER CHANGES

Due to addition of player, existing contents of location, slept_in_bed, hero_of_the_village, voluntary_exile can now be placed in location field instead of top-level object. Old syntax is still supported, but depreciated.

location got a new property smokey which checks if the location is closely above a campfire

entity_properties got new properties vehicle and targetedEntity which match the vehicle or the entity targeted by a mob

NEW TRIGGER

target_hit trigger type

signal_strength matches the signal strength output from the block on hit

projectile matches the projectile entity

shooter matches the player who shot or threw the projectile

item_used_on_block trigger type

item matches the thrown item which was picked up

entity matches the entity which picked up the item

player_generates_container_loot trigger type

loot_table matches the resource location of the generated loot table

item_used_on_block trigger type

location matches the location at the center of the block the item was used on

item matches the item used on the block

ATTRIBUTES

Attributes have been moved to game registry. That means few changes: Renames:

Items and entities will no longer keep unknown attributes

Names of some attributes have been renamed to meet resource location requirements

generic.maxHealth 🡆 generic.max_health

zombie.spawnReinforcements 🡆 zombie.spawn_reinforcements

horse.jumpStrength 🡆 horse.jump_strength

generic.followRange 🡆 generic.follow_range

generic.knockbackResistance 🡆 generic.knockback_resistance

generic.movementSpeed 🡆 generic.movement_speed

generic.flyingSpeed 🡆 generic.flying_speed

generic.attackDamage 🡆 generic.attack_damage

generic.attackKnockback 🡆 generic.attack_knockback

generic.attackSpeed 🡆 generic.attack_speed

generic.armorToughness 🡆 generic.armor_toughness

BLOCK PLACEMENT

Ladders and tripwire hooks can now be placed on observers, redstone blocks, and target blocks

Doors, rails, buttons, pressure plates, redstone, and more can now be placed on soulsand and full-block of snow layers

Soulsand with a rail on top will no longer slow down minecarts

BLOCK STORAGE

BlockStates in Sections elements no longer contain values stretching over multiple 64-bit fields. If number of bits per block is not power of two (i.e. single 64-bit value can’t fill whole number of blockstates) some bits will not be used. For example, if single block state takes 5 bits, highest 4 bits of every 64-bit field will be unused. That also means slight increase in storage size (in case of 5 bits, from 320 to 342 64-bit fields).

BLOCK TAGS

minecraft:climbable is now a block tag that allows datapacks to determine which blocks are, well, climbable

minecraft:soul_speed_blocks is any block that the soul speed enchantment increases speed on

CHAT COMPONENTS

HOVER EVENT ARGUMENT

style.hoverEvent parameter now has parameter contents, with contents depending on type:

For show_text – chat component

For show_item – either item id or object with fields id, count, and tag (with last one being serialized NBT)

For show_entity – object with fields: id (UUID), name (chat component), and type (entity type resource location)

Old style value argument is now deprecated (but still supported)

COMMANDS

ATTRIBUTE

Adds modifies attribute on single entity. Possible syntax: Parameters:

attribute get [] – get total value of attribute

attribute base set – sets base valye

attribute base get [] – get base value

attribute modifier add add|multiply|multiply_base – adds modifier (fails if modifier is already present)

attribute modifier remove – removes modifier

attribute modifier value get [] – get value of modifier

target – single entity (note: only players, armor stands and mobs have attributes)

attribute – name of attribute (like minecraft:generic.max_health)

name – string (in optional quotes) describing human-readable name of modifier

value – floating point value (note: certain attributes have limits on final value, so your change might not be noticeable)

LOCATEBIOME

New command that locates a specified biome. Useful in creative mode when you’re looking for a specific biome and don’t want to fly around randomly searching for it. Syntax: locatebiome Parameters:

biome – The id of the biome to find

SPAWNPOINT

The spawnpoint command now supports being run in any dimension.

SPREADPLAYERS

Added an optional argument to specify maximum height. New syntax: spreadplayers <center> [under ]

maxHeight – Specifies the maximum height for resulting positions

UUIDS IN NBT

UUIDs stored in NBT are now represented as an array of four integers. Example: {UUID:[I;1498693494,1027158888,1898994005,860320107]} Along with that a couple of fields have been renamed:

OwnerUUID of tamed animals, area effect clouds, evoker fangs and projectiles is now simply Owner

TrustedUUIDs of foxes is now Trusted

target_uuid of conduits is now Target

CUSTOM WORLDS

Added experimental support for new custom worlds

Edit world screen now has an option to export world settings to a JSON file

During world creation you can import previously exported world settings

A bunch of new parameters are exposed, but marked as experimental, meaning you can play with them, but there is no guarantee that any of them will continue working (even in the next snapshot!)

Flat level preset string lost structure settings (they are now stored in a common format for all worlds), we will restore some form of this functionality soon

Buffet world can no longer be created from server.properties, flat level settings changed a bit; better support for custom world creation on the server is coming soon

DATA PACK SELECTION

Data packs can now be selected before world is created

“Re-Create” option will also copy data packs present in source world

DATAPACK LOADING

If datapack reload fails, changes will not be applied and game will continue using previous data

If existing datapacks prevent world from loading, game will give option to load world in safe mode, which loads only vanilla datapack

Changes to datapack list are stored only after successful reload

Added –safeMode option to server to load only with vanilla datapack

Game will now detect critical datapack issues, like missing required tags and prevent world from being loaded

EFFECTS

Increased view distance in lava slightly while having the fire resistance effect

ENTITY BROADCASTING

It is now possible to control at what range the server sends data about entities to clients.

Added an entity-broadcast-range-percentage server property controlling how close entities need to be before being sent to clients. Higher values means entities are visible further away from players but cause more network traffic. Specifies percentage of default value, so for example 50 specifies half of the default range

FONTS

Force Unicode option now switches between normal and alternative font (called uniform.json) – no reload needed

IO OPERATIONS

SYNCHRONOUS WRITES

Region files are now opened in synchronous mode to prevent data loss and corruption after crash. For performance reasons this feature is disabled by default on non-Windows clients. Status of this feature can be manually controlled by following options:

For dedicated servers: sync-chunk-writes within server.properties

For clients: syncChunkWrites within options.txt

WORLD SAVE FORMAT

Saving level.dat now uses randomly-named temporary files (instead of using level.dat_new every time)

player/*.dat are now saved in a way similar to level.dat (including leaving .dat_old files)

ITEM FRAMES

NEW TAGS

Invisible – makes item frame invisible (item inside frame remains visible)

Fixed – prevents item frame from being broken and item inside from being removed

JIGSAW BLOCK

Jigsaw now can have one of 12 orientations

Added new property Joint type to describe if attached piece can be rotated (rollable) or not (aligned)

NBT field target_pool has been renamed to pool

attachement_type has been split into name (on parent block) and target (on child block)

Added a button in the GUI that generates a jigsaw structure starting from the jigsaw block, using given generation depth

JMX MONITORING

It is now possible to monitor the server tick times though JMX. The rationale for this is that JMX is a well known and supported monitoring technology with existing integrations and tools. This enables server admins to hook alerts and graphing tools using ordinary JMX clients and dashboards.

ENABLING JMX MONITORING

A new flag enable-jmx-monitoring has been added to the server.properties file which if set to true will expose an MBean with the Object name net.minecraft.server:type=Server and two attributes averageTickTime and tickTimes exposing the tick times in milliseconds

In order for enabling JMX on the Java runtime you also need to add a couple of JVM flags to the startup as documented here

LOOT TABLES

ENTITY PREDICATE

Added fishing_hook sub-predicate

FISHING_HOOK

Check properties of the fishing hook

Parameters

in_open_water – Matches whether the fishing location is open water fishing or not. A fishing location is considered to be open water if the fishing hook is in water, there are no blocks besides lily pads above water and all water blocks are source blocks with no solid underwater blocks around

PACK SELECTION SCREEN

Packs can now be dropped directly on data and resource pack selection screens

Dropped files and directories will be copied to appropriate places

PARTICLES

New particle types: ash, crimsonspore, soulfireflame, and warpedspore

New particle types: drippingobsidiantear, fallingobsidiantear, and landingobsidiantear

New particle type: soul

RENDERING

Nailed Entity shadows to the ground

Added an Entity Distance scale option ranging from 50% to 500%

Added shader support for accessing depth buffer

Added new “Fabulous!” graphics option

This uses per-pixel blending layers for some transparent elements

SMITHING RECIPES

There’s now a smithing recipe type. Recipes of this type are used in the smithing table to upgrade one item type into another type, maintaining tags.

base – Ingredient specifying an item to be upgraded

addition – Ingredient specifying valid items to trigger the upgrade

result – Item specifying the resulting type of the upgraded item

TEXT STYLE

COLORS

color property can now contain RGB value prefixed by #. For example #55ff55 will result in the same color as green

CUSTOM FONTS

Chat component style now supports font property, which is resource location for font in resource pack. No entry is equivalent to minecraft:default

FIXED BUGS

Nearly 500 bugs fixed in this release.