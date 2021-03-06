Here are Markiplier’s Minecraft seeds

Some intrepid researchers have discovered the Minecraft seeds used by the YouTube creator Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach. Markiplier has used two worlds in the building game, and both can now be visited by anyone who wants to have a look.

The seeds were found by [email protected], a group of Minecraft enthusiasts dedicated to solving mysteries, and uncovering sought after treasure within the open-world game. Last year, Markiplier began a Let’s Play Minecraft series in version 1.15, but since version 1.16 released a mere eight episodes in, he started again in the new update, to access the Nether. Seeds for both of these locations have now been discovered.

The 1.16 seed was found first, in January, and the seed for 1.15.2 towards the end of February. The 1.15.2 seed is situated among a grassy hillside, mountains in the distant, and a rather large pit that leads to some caves underneath, whereas the other seed has more bamboo, vines, and a fire near to your spawn-point. Might be good to explore with caution on 1.16.

The coordinates are as follows:

Version 1.15.2, Episodes 1 through 8:

  • Seed: -8218651088314900656
  • Coordinates: -29 62 -42

Version 1.16, Episodes 8 onwards:

  • Seed: -7921338487587620021
  • Coordinates: -540 67 215

Here’s the reveal video:

Some other mythical seeds the [email protected] crew have uncovered include the Herobrine seed, the title screen seed, and the pack.png seed. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Minecraft 1.17: Caves and Cliffs update.

