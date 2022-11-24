Minecraft skin lets you become Scaramouche from Genshin Impact

A good Minecraft skin can help you show off all sorts of things. Maybe you just want something as simple as a bald Steve in the sandbox game, or maybe you want to live out your open-world dreams as a character from a different game. No matter what it is, Minecraft skins are a lot of fun, and this one lets you become one of the brand-new Genshin Impact characters.

As long as you know how to change skins in Minecraft, you can become just about anybody or anything – from the God of War Kratos himself, to the brand-new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters. Nothing changes when it comes to the gameplay when you change your Minecraft skin, and if you play in first-person then it won’t even affect what you’re looking at, but it can be a nice way to roleplay in servers or help some of the best Minecraft mods feel a bit more natural.

If you’re in an edgy and stompy mood, then you’d do well to run around as Scaramouche from Genshin Impact. Scaramouche, or the Wanderer as he will be known as of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, is a powerful character created by one of the gods, and then discarded. He didn’t take that especially well, and has been an antagonist up until this point.

We’re still not 100% sure how he goes from a world-threatening bad guy to someone who wants to help you out, but we’re excited to see just how it goes down. If you want to use his Minecraft skin, then you can just download it from PlanetMinecraft and begin your new journey.

If you’re rather create something than go around stomping on things, then you should have a look at some of the best Minecraft builds to get a bit of inspiration.