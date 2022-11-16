Minecraft skins let you become Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters

Minecraft skins let us bring our favourite franchises into our favourite sandbox game. You can basically become whoever you want, give them a pickaxe and a shovel, and then get to work building yourself a base, or venturing off into the wilds in search of adventure.

We recently got a bunch of new Minecraft default skins, and they’re great, but they don’t let you become the God of War, Kratos, and they also don’t let you become an uncomfortably stretched duck Pokémon. If your dream is to become something that’s adorable, in vogue right now, and also slightly off-putting, then you’ll want to don the Minecraft skin of one of the new starters from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

There are three new starter Pokémon this time around, as has always been the way. We’ve got the adorable grass kitten Sprigatito, the fashionable duck Quaxly, and the intensely derpy-looking Fuecoco. They’ve all got their own charms, strengths, and weaknesses, but you can only choose one of them in the actual games. You don’t have to limit yourself if you know how to change your Minecraft skin though; you can flit between all three.

All you need to do is grab the skins and go from there. You can download Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco from PlanetMinecraft. Then it’s up to you what you do when you’re running around in the game. You could just play a normal game of Minecraft, but just with a different look, or you could be a little more experimental and try out some of the best Minecraft mods.

If you’re all tuckered out from wearing the skin of a grass cat, then why not have a look at some of the best Minecraft builds? You could also just start a new game on one of the best Minecraft seeds too, if you want to get off to a particularly optimal start.