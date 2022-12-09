Minecraft skin brings Zagreus from Hades into the Nether

This Minecraft skin puts you in the flaming shoes of Zagreus, from the incredible Hades, and then lets you run around the sandbox game as you please

Some Minecraft skins just ooze style. The sandbox game boasts some of the coolest looks around thanks to a mix of the graphical style and the sheer creativity of people in the community, and it means that if you want to look like someone else, you can do it. This time around, that means dressing up as the son of Hades himself: Zagreus.

As long as you know how to change skins in Minecraft, you can be literally anyone you can think of. For example, if you’re really into the idea of stepping on people and being a discarded doll that was unloved by its creator, you can play using this Minecraft Scaramouche skin. It also means that, if you want to, you can celebrate the announcement of Hades 2 by donning the skin of Zagreus, the hero from the first game.

Minecraft skin brings Zagreus from Hades into the Nether. This image shows the skin itself.

Zagreus, for those who’ve not played Hades (and good lord should you fix that if you get the chance) is the son of Hades. He’s a rebellious sort and, given the sheer complexity of the family life he has thanks to the old-school Greek myths, who can blame him? Aside from his strikingly different eyes, Zagreus also has flaming feet, oodles of sarcasm, and, as it turns out, a sister too.

It’s his sister, Melinoë, who stars as the protagonist in the upcoming game, but there are no skins of her just yet (there will be, 100%), so we’re going to just dress up as Zagreus and download the skin from PlanetMinecraft until that happens. It’s probably also just a good time to revisit one of the best roguelike games ever made anyway.

If you’re not here for getting beaten up in a roguelike, then why not check out the best Minecraft builds instead? You could also check out the best Minecraft mods to see if anything there tickles your fancy.

Jason spends most of his time running around after his kids or pets, but when gaming spends most of it messing around in Fortnite, Minecraft, obsessively playing Genshin Impact, or playing Rocket League. You can find his work scattered across the internet on sites like Dicebreaker, NME, and IGN.

