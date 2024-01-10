Modern Warfare 3 ranked play coming with new game modes, map, and more

Modern Warfare 3 is relatively young still, but its short history is thus far markedly rocky. Long-time CoD fans were disappointed to see such a short campaign while newcomers reported encountering game-breaking bugs and poor performance. Since then, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have been working to overcome issues. With Season 1 Reloaded and ranked play on the way, we may see some more positive feedback roll in as expansive new features come to MW3.

Despite its mixed reception, Modern Warfare 3 remains a highly-played FPS game on Steam. With the developer’s frequent updates and content reveals, it’s not all that surprising. The most recent announcement is an especially exciting one, as the team says that Season 1 Reloaded is just around the corner along with a new core multiplayer map, three highly anticipated game modes, multiplayer ranked, and some fresh MW3 Zombies content.

On Tuesday, January 17, multiplayer ranked play will be available to all players at or above level 55. Win matches to earn stars and build your ranked career up, which carries over through new seasons. You can also snag a special flaming rank if you hit a streak of three or more of the 4v4 matches won in a row. You’ll be able to play the same maps, modes, and settings that the Call of Duty League uses.

The CDL maps and modes include Control and Hardpoint, as well as Search and Destroy. Ranked isn’t the only exciting Season 1 Reloaded addition, though. A new 6v6 multiplayer map is also coming, an upscale shopping center in the ever-vibrant Rio. There are three new multiplayer modes coming to MW3, too. Headquarters, Gunfight, and Infected.

You can get a glimpse of the Season 1 Reloaded content in full on the official announcement, where you’ll find more details on other coming features such as new weapons and a cosmetic collaboration with The Boys. Zombies fans, a new warlord is also coming, the South Korean-born Dokkaebi. If you go up against her and her drones and come out still standing, you could earn some high-tier loot.

This update is certainly packing. If you caught the dev’s Twitter reveal for Season 1 Reloaded, you may have seen similar sentiment shared as fans look forward to the new modes and ranked play. Amid the sea of excitement though, many worried players are wondering whether the team will address the game’s present issues. “How about you fix the part before adding more stuff to break that even more,” asks one poster.

Others ask about weapon balancing. The dev has yet to reply to feedback under its thread regarding the upcoming mid-season update. Until we do see some sort of response though, it’s important to remember that these aren’t the official Season 1 Reloaded patch notes. We may see Activision and Sledgehammer Games make more changes come Tuesday, including those players have requested in comments online.

