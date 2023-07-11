Monkey Tycoon codes July 2023

What are the Monkey Tycoon codes? For simian fans everywhere, these cute apes, particularly ones that come in all sorts of different colors, then this the relaxing casual game for you. The main resource you’ll get from entering these codes are monkeys, which you can use to fuel your banana-producing empire.

Of course, this being a Roblox game, there are ways to cheat your way into a small fortune using Monkey Tycoon codes. You can have millions of monkeys tossing you differently-hued bananas so that you can buy even more technicolor apes. Speaking of freebies, check the latest Anime Adventures codes, Project Slayers codes, and Kage Tycoon codes.

New Monkey Tycoon codes

Here are all the latest Monkey Tycoon codes:

Arboreal – free rewards

– free rewards bugfixing – five sacrifices

– five sacrifices Thanks – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnagiveyouup – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnaletyoudown – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnamakeyoucry – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnasaygoodbye – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Bakery – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Tarantula – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys RADIATION – over 177k monkeys

– over 177k monkeys LotsOfMonkeys – a bunch of monkeys

Expired codes

BIGBOI

Orangutan

Primate

Baboon

Gorilla

Simian

Apemonkey

How do I redeem Monkey Tycoon codes?

To redeem Monkey Tycoon codes, you need to do the following:

Open Monkey Tycoon from the official Roblox game page.

Enter the game and click the codes button on the left.

Type in the code and click ‘Apply Code’. If it worked, you should see icons appearing.

How do I get more Monkey Tycoon codes?

The best place is to check back on this page, as we’ll update all the Monkey Tycoon codes as soon as they appear, so do check back soon. However, if you want more, then the official Discord and Roblox group may have some more.

Those are all of the current Monkey Tycoon codes.