Mortal Kombat 1 finally reveals crossplay launch, and it’s coming soon

Mortal Kombat 1 is constantly expanding, with NetherRealm Studios regularly revealing more of what’s to come in its recent fighting game. Its latest livestream detailed a few exciting upcoming additions, including a long-awaited crossplay launch date. As the developer initially explained the cross-platform capabilities wouldn’t come until later, we finally know that we can expect to play with friends on other systems early next year.

We love Mortal Kombat 1, as it’s much more than a simple rewind for the iconic fighting game series. You can read our Mortal Kombat 1 review for a deeper dive into what makes NetherRealm Studios’ latest game such an addictive one, as it’s not going to slow down any time soon. NetherRealm Studios’ latest livestream gave us a close peek at the return of Quan Chi, but it also included a surprising crossplay announcement.

While the Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay launch was previously up in the air, with NetherRealm simply explaining that the team was “hard at work at implementing the feature into the game,” we finally know that it’s on its way and it’ll be here before you can say fatality. Crossplay arrives early next year sometime in February 2024.

This is an exciting time for Mortal Kombat 1 fans. Between the upcoming crossplay and the new story DLC, we’ve got a lot to look forward to. The arrival of fan-favorite necromancer Quan Chi is thrilling alone, with his release coming on Saturday, December 14 for early access players and Thursday, December 21 for everyone else.

