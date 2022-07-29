Curious about how to unlock characters in Multiversus? There are plenty of party brawlers to choose from, but Multiversus boasts an impressive roster, featuring an all-star cast of characters. Leaning heavily on their eclectic stable of IP, Warner Bros has created a fantasy fighting game that borders on the surreal. Have you ever wondered who would win in a fight between Finn the Human and the Iron Giant? Probably not, but you can find the answer by duking it out in Multiversus – alternatively, check out our Multiversus tier list to ensure you’ll come out on top.

Experimenting with different characters and their abilities is half the fun, but if you’re partial to a particular free-to-play character, you need to learn how to unlock characters in Multiversus before you lose out on the ability to play them. All free-to-play characters in Multiversus operate on a fortnightly rotation; once those two weeks are up, there’s currently no telling how long it’ll be until you see them again. If you’re itching to play a character that’s currently out of rotation, you need to unlock them first.

How to unlock characters

If you’re planning on playing Multiversus locally, you’re in luck. All characters and perks are unlocked in local play, so organising couch tournaments with friends is an absolute breeze. It also gives you an additional opportunity to take characters for a spin outside of the lab, so you can be confident when choosing which to unlock for online play.

If you’re sticking to online play, you can immediately broaden your roster by completing the tutorial to unlock Wonder Woman. After that, you have to unlock characters by more conventional means.

There are three ways to unlock characters in Multiversus:

Gold

Like most free PC games, Multiversus offers free in-game currency. Gold is used to unlock characters, making it an exceedingly valuable currency that can be earned simply by playing the game. However, not all characters are created equal, and the amount of gold required to unlock them can vary from 1,500 to 3,000.

You can earn gold by taking part in public matches, though the amount you receive varies depending on the outcome of the match and your level of contribution. As you might expect, winning a match or leveling up nets you far more gold than losing or dropping out.

If this weren’t enough of an incentive to give each match your all, there’s also a chance you’ll receive a Multiversus toast from other players for performing well, which rewards you with an additional 25 gold.

It’s also worth mentioning that completing the Multiversus starter missions grants you 2,000 gold overall – more than enough to unlock a character.

Gleamium

Gleamium is Multiversus’ premium in-game currency, which can only be purchased via spending real money. Presently, you need 700 Gleamium to unlock any character that’s available in the game, regardless of their gold value or overall popularity.

Of course, you’re welcome to treat yourself to some premium currency, but the prevalence of gold and the speed with which you can earn it means we wouldn’t recommend it unless you’re desperate to play a particular character. You can also acquire Gleamium through purchasing Multiversus Founder’s Packs, as outlined below

Character tokens

Character tokens are effectively another form of in-game currency, in the sense that you trade them in to unlock characters. Unlike Gleamium, however, you can’t actually purchase character tokens individually. Instead, you can only obtain character tokens by purchasing Founder’s Packs.

Standard Founder’s Pack: 15 character tokens, 300 Gleamium

15 character tokens, 300 Gleamium Deluxe Founder’s Pack: 20 character tokens, 1,000 Gleamium

20 character tokens, 1,000 Gleamium Premium Founder’s Pack: 30 character tokens, 2,500 Gleamium

Currently, all characters available in the game can be unlocked with one character token. If you’ve opted to purchase one of the more expensive Founder’s Packs, you will instantly be able to unlock every character in Multiversus, with a few tokens left over for upcoming additions to the roster.

That concludes our guide on how to unlock characters in Multiversus. The multiplayer game already boasts an impressive roster, but there’s plenty of speculation about who else Warner Bros is preparing to enter the fray. If you’re still holding out for a particular fighter, keep an eye on our Multiversus new characters guide for all the latest leaks and announcements. Alternatively, if you’re still experimenting with the current roster, check out our lowdown of the best Multiversus perks and how to unlock them.