New World Void Gauntlet skill tree and release date

Amazon Games Studios has unveiled the next weapon arriving in New World – the Void Gauntlet. It’s the first New World weapon to be introduced since the MMO game was released, and players are already testing it out on the New World public test server, where the next big update is live for players to test out.

The Void Gauntlet is a magic weapon that shoots ranged projectiles that deal – unsurprisingly – Void damage. It’s not an exclusively ranged weapon, though, as it can also summon a Void Blade that performs melee attacks. Holding ‘block’ converts your health into mana over time. This may seem like a dangerous trade off, but crucially, several Void Gauntlet abilities provide healing to yourself and allies – making it the only other source of healing in the game aside from the Life Staff. Healing is in high demand in New World, so the Void Gauntlet introduces some much-needed variety in this area.

The gauntlet scales with both Intelligence and Focus. From initial testing, it looks like Intelligence provides the most damage scaling, while Focus is needed for secondary damage scaling and provides all the scaling for the gauntlet’s healing skills. The weapon is still being tested on the PTR, so everything we know is subject to change between now and the Void Gauntlet release date.

Void Gauntlet release date

The Void Gauntlet is available on the New World PTR. However, there is no official release date for the patch that is currently being tested. The developers intend to add new weapons “shortly after launch”, so it seems like they aim to release it as soon as possible, but as New World has experienced several significant bugs in previous patch releases, expect the Void Gauntlet to go through a period of extensive testing before it is officially released.

Void Gauntlet skill tree

The Void Gauntlet abilities are split into two skill trees: Annihilation and Decay. The active abilities and level ten skills in each skill tree are as follows:

Annihilation

Void Blade

20 Mana cost, 25s cooldown, 15s duration

Summon a blade of Void energy that converts your basic attacks to melee.

Basic attack: perform a quick slash dealing 100% weapon damage

Hold: perform a thrust attack dealing 150% weapon damage

Attacks inflict Disintegrate on successful hits.

Disintegrate deals 5% weapon damage per second and reduces damage absorption by 5% for eight seconds. Stacks up to three times.

Oblivion

30 mana cost, 20s cooldown, 6s duration, 5m radius

Summon a circular rift of Void energy at your feet that deals 30% weapon damage per second to enemies and grants Empower to self and friendlies, increasing damage by 20%.

Petrifying Scream

25 mana cost, 15s cooldown

Unleash a Void-infused scream, dealing 100% weapon damage, staggering and inflicting Root to enemies five metres in front of you, disabling enemy movement for two seconds.

Level 10 skill: Voidcaller

5s duration, 20s cooldown

On successful ability hit, gain a stack of Void Essence. At six stacks, consume all stacks and gain a three metre aura that heals self and friendlies for 30% weapon damage and deals 30% weapon damage per second to enemies within. Healing scales exclusively with Focus.

Decay

Orb of Decay

20 mana cost, 15s cooldown

Fire an unblockable orb that passes through enemies, deals 100% weapon damage and inflicts Disintegrate. At max range, it transforms into a healing orb and returns, healing friendlies for 20% weapon damage per second for five seconds. Healing scales exclusively with Focus.

Disintegrate deals 5% weapon damage per second and reduces damage absorption by 5% for eight seconds. It stacks up to three times.

Baleful Tether

25 mana cost, 25s cooldown, 10s duration

Fire a projectile that tethers you to an enemy, Weakening it and Empowering you by 4% per second (20% maximum). The tether ends if the target moves beyond 15m.

Essence Rupture

25 mana cost, 20s cooldown

Fire a projectile that inflicts Essence Rupture for ten seconds, healing anyone that hits the target for 20% of the damage done. This effect does not apply to damage-over-time.

Level 10 skill: Glimpse of the Void

15s cooldown

Gain a stack of Void Essence per successful ability hit. At four or more stacks, your next successful ranged heavy attack will instantly reset all Void Gauntlet cooldowns and remove all stacks.

The full skill tree including upgrades is available to view on the New World Fans fansite. When we’ve had more time to experiment with the new weapon, we’ll update this guide with the best Void Gauntlet build in time for its release. If you plan to incorporate the gauntlet into your loadout, prepare in advance by finding the best New World gear and increase your stats with our New World leveling guide. If you’ve got your eye on a new New World server, here’s how to transfer servers in New World.