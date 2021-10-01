Where to get New World gems and how to use them

Want to know where to find New World gems? When it comes to creating the best New World PvP builds or PvE builds, gems can boost your stats and make that build even stronger. For example, gems such as the carnelian are great for tank builds, while fire staff builds benefit significantly from an equipped ruby.

But finding them in the first place? That’s the tricky bit. They don’t turn up reliably – instead, New World gems occasionally appear as rare drops whenever you mine certain minerals in the world. Fortunately, there are ways to boost your chance to find gems, but without these luck-enhancing items, your search may well be fruitless. Thankfully, so long as you’re prepared to go into expeditions, there is a different way to get New World gems.

This guide will explain where to find New World gems and what items you need to equip to increase your chances of finding them. We’ll also go through how to refine gemstones and what each gem does when you equip them for your loadout.

Where to get gems in New World

Unfortunately there is no easy way to mine gems in New World. Two methods seem to work for most players, though. Gems are rare drops that appear when you mine one of the following ores:

Iron

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Starmetal

Orichalcum

Out of all of these, silver gives you the best chance early on compared to New World iron ore. You can increase your chances of getting these gems when you:

Equip a Miner’s Charm

Craft a pickaxe with increased luck chance

Eat roasted potatoes or herb-roasted potatoes to increase your luck

However, it’s not the best way to get gems in New World. Once you reach around level 23 and are at the stage where you can challenge expeditions or raids if you’re more familiar with other MMO games, farming the New World Amrine Excavation will quickly net you lots of precious gems. Therefore, we recommend crafting as many Amrine tuning orbs as you can so you can hop straight back into the expedition.

How to refine a gemstone in New World

After getting a gem, you can refine it by taking it to the stonecutters and using it with a corresponding mote; for example, a fire mote for rubies. You can find motes at any magical plant (harvesting level 30) or magical stone (mining level 50).

New World gem bonuses

There are four tiers of gemstones, with higher-tiered gems bestowing improved bonuses on New World weapons and armour. Here are all of the New World gem bonuses:

Amber

Weapon – converts 20/30/40/50% of damage into nature damage. This damage scales off the weapon’s stat or the focus attribute, whichever is higher

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of nature-based damage

Amethyst

Weapon – converts 20/30/40/50% of damage into void damage. This damage scales off the weapon’s stat or the intelligence attribute, whichever is higher

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of void-based damage

Aquamarine

Weapon – converts 20/30/40/50% of damage into ice damage. This damage scales off the weapon’s stat or the intelligence attribute, whichever is higher

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of ice-based damage

Carnelian

Weapon – taunts are active with +100/200/250/300% threat generated

Armour – 4/6/8/10% less threat generated

Diamond

Weapon – while at full health, healing and damage increase by 6/9/12/15%

Armour – +0.75/1.1/1.5/1.9% physical damage absorption and +0.25/0.38/0.5/0.63% magic damage absorption

Emerald

Weapon – targets with less than 30% health take 8/12/16/20% more damage

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of thrust damage

Jasper

Weapon – grants an additional 6/9/12/15% damage bonus after being hit three times

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of strike damage

Malachite

Weapon – grants an additional 6/8/10/12% damage bonus against targets with an active buff

Armour – +0.75/1.1/1.5/1.9% elemental damage absorption and +0.25/0.38/0.5/0.63% physical damage absorption

Moonstone

Weapon – grants an additional 12/16/20/24% damage bonus when the player is below 30% health

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of slashing damage

Opal

Weapon – grants an additional 6/9/12/15% damage bonus when player stamina bar isn’t full

Armour – 1/1.5/2/2.5% absorption of elemental damage

Onyx

Weapon – grants an additional 15/20/25/30% against targets with full health

Armour – 1/1.5/2/2.5% absorption of physical damage

Ruby

Weapon – converts 20/30/40/50% of damage into fire damage. This damage scales off the weapon’s stat or the intelligence attribute, whichever is higher

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of fire-based damage

Sapphire

Weapon – converts 20/30/40/50% of damage into arcane damage. This damage scales off the weapon’s stat or the intelligence attribute, whichever is higher

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of arcane-based damage

Topaz

Weapon – converts 20/30/40/50% of damage into lightning damage. This damage scales off the weapon’s stat or the intelligence attribute, whichever is higher

Armour – 2/2.5/3/3.8% absorption of lightning-based damage

With that, you should now have everything you need to go and find those precious New World gems. Speaking of finding rare resources, you may be interested in learning where to find New World briar branches, New World linen, and New World oil.