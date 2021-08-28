The Among Us/Nier Automata crossover the world needs is here

A new mod for Nier: Automata brings the suspicious crewmates from Among Us crashing into the world of 2B and the other androids. The mod replaces Nier Automata’s most common enemy with one of the Among Us crewmates – meaning that they’re all imposters, unfortunately.

There are a lot of fantastic mods for popular multiplayer deceit-em-up Among Us out there, including multiple that add new roles to the game or just completely mess with the gameplay. Given the game’s popularity and how recognisable those suspicious little crewmates are, it’s not surprising that modders have transferred them to other games – here they are in Stardew Valley, Minecraft, and even Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

This is the first time they’ve shown up in the Nier series, however. The ‘Amogus’ mod for Nier: Automata is available at NexusMods, and it replaces the game’s already-cute Small Stubby robot enemies with the Red Among Us crewmate – complete with cel-shading, just to make them stand out even more.

The mod by MC uses a 3D model made by ThatAverageJoe and is less than 2 MB in size, yet it’s surprising how well the crewmates fit into the Nier: Automata world – the original Small Stubby enemies are cute toy-like robots with big heads anyway, so the Reds aren’t such a big leap.

In a more official capacity, the similarly cartoonish battle royale Fall Guys went the opposite way and added Nier: Automata skins for its pudgy protagonists. Beyond that, don’t talk about Fortnite’s new Imposters mode, because it’s pretty sus.