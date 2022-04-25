EVGA shows off ridiculous dual RTX 3090 Ti gaming PC setup

The idea of a gaming PC dual-wielding Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPUs may sound absurd, but EVGA just made the ridiculous rig a reality. Spotted by Wccftech, the configuration was shared by Vince Lucido, a renowned extreme overclocker and member of the EVGA team, and the configuration uses two power supplies hooked up to four 16-Pin Gen 5 PCIe power connectors.

The setup in question uses two EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin GPUs, one of the best graphics cards on the market in terms of specs. As you’d perhaps expect, this test bench style rig is ravenous when it comes to power, as the card’s 1,200W TDP means the setup could draw a whopping 2,400W.

Lucido’s ludicrous custom GPU configuration is beautifully impractical, and it makes the rumoured RTX 4090 power range of 850W seem reasonable. However, the overclocking enthusiast likely plans to smash some world records, as the Galax RTX 3090 HOF currently holds the clock speed crown with performance reaching 3GHz (via Videocardz).

Ongoing component shortages mean it’s hard to get a hold of one GPU, never mind a pair of premium custom cards. Nevertheless, it’ll be cool to see how far Lucido can push the RTX 3090 Ti, even if it doesn’t translate into a practical way to boost fps.

The endeavour may set a new bar within the extreme overclocking scene, but the rumour mill says even the RTX 4060 could match the RTX 3090 Ti’s ray tracing performance. Therefore, we probably won’t need to wait too long before we see an even more outrageous overclocking setup that uses Nvidia next-gen tech.