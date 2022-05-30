RTX 4000 release order puts RTX 4090 at front of the pack

The RTX 4000 release date is drawing ever closer, and it’s a pretty safe bet to say that the RTX 4090 may be the best graphics card you’ll be able to buy this year. In a bout of good news for anyone hoping to pick up team green’s most-powerful pixel pusher, it appears that you won’t have to wait as long for it compared to previous GeForce launches.

According to leaker kopite7kimi, the RTX 4090 will be the first graphics card from the RTX 4000 series that you’ll be able to slot into your gaming PC, with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 following afterwards. If true, this would make it the first ever 90 class Nvidia GPU to launch ahead of its less-powerful counterparts.

Of course, nothing’s set in stone until Nvidia officially reveals the RTX 4090, but we’ll only have to wait until July to find out more if rumours hold weight. For now, make sure you’ve plenty of salt handy to season the slew of whispers that will no doubt build up leading to the GPU’s release.

Anyone who’s worried that we’ll see a repeat of the GeForce 30 series launch when RTX 4000 cards roll around, fret not. Given that supply shortages are slowly but surely coming to an end, with the RTX 3090 Ti now selling for less than MSRP, the RTX 4090 should be more readily available than its predecessor and hopefully escape inflated pricing too.

Choose B. Confirmed. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 29, 2022

However, we’d certainly recommend holding on to your cash until we know more about upcoming AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, so you can grab the perfect pixel pusher for your PC.