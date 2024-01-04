Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super price leaks and it’s actually good

With less than a week to go until Nvidia’s CES showcase, where we expect to see Nvidia unveil its GeForce RTX 4000 Super series, prices for the graphics cards have leaked courtesy of YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead.

While the new GeForce RTX 4000 Super cards could be among the contenders for best graphics card, what’s most surprising about the price leak is how aggressive Nvidia is supposedly being.

Price aggression comes from releasing a better product as a natural successor but maintaining or bettering the retail price. In this case, the most notable example is the GeForce RTX 4080, which had an MSRP of $1,199 upon original release, whereas the RTX 4080 Super looks set to release at $999.

Moore’s Law Is Dead admits that their spec info is “lazy” but suggests that there is approximately a 6% performance advantage in favor of the RTX 4080 Super. This is the smallest increase of the three Super cards, but it leads to a value increase of 27%, the highest of the three, because of the suggested MSRP is $200 less than its predecessor.

Both the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super are set to release at the same MSRP as their non-Super counterparts, $799 and $599 respectively. While we won’t know the inspiration for this possible pricing scheme until Nvidia comments on it, Moore’s Law Is Dead puts forward one theory based on their sources.

Following conversations with retailers, they claim that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7800 XT GPUs have performed well, both before and after the holidays, and this aggressive pricing could be Nvidia’s response.

In an endless game of retail chicken between Nvidia and AMD, it’s now possible for AMD to make yet another move to increase the value of its 7900 XT and 78oo XT cards, to take the shine away from Nvidia’s new releases.

