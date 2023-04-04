Nvidia RTX 4070 specs spill out via GPU benchmark leak

A benchmark leak has potentially confirmed upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 specs, including the GPU’s CUDA core count and memory configuration. While the bench test scores don’t exactly paint a performance picture, the entry provides clout to existing rumours and the fact the midrange graphics card exists.

In theory, the Nvidia RTX 4070 should replace the 3070 on the best graphics card battlefield, as it’ll pack more of a punch and features Nvidia DLSS 3 support. That latter boon alone should enable players to boost fps further than the preceding 70-series card, but the Lovelace newcomer is set to cost $100 more.

Spotted by Benchleaks, the Nvidia RTX 4070 leak in question takes the form of early Geekbench results. The results seemingly confirm that the card will wield 5,888 CUDA cores, just like the RTX 3070, paired with the same GDDR6X 12GB VRAM as its Ti sibling.

As mentioned above the Geekbench scores themselves aren’t exactly helpful, as they’re both synthetic and based on an older version of the test bench suite. However, the RTX 4070 achieved 202,437 points in CUDA tests and 177,594 in OpenCL, meaning it boasts between 25-30% better performance on paper than the RTX 3070.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Nvidia RTX 4070 release date rumours, you’ll know that the latest Lovelace card launch is imminent. That said, Nvidia is notorious for changing its mind at the last minute, so it’s best to hear it from the hardware horse’s mouth before getting too excited.

Of course, you could pick up a GeForce card like the one featured in our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review if you’re not too fussed about price. Our tests conclude that it’s a formidable card with great DLSS 3 abilities, but it’s not exactly what we’d expect from a 70-series card.

It’s worth noting that both the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 are also in the pipeline, but it’s unclear whether Ti variants will arrive first. We’re still waiting to learn more about the latter entry-level card’s specs, so watch this space.