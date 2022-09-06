Two Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU variants could arrive at the same time

Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards are coming, but rumours suggest two RTX 4080 VRAM flavours will arrive on the gaming PC scene at the same time

RTX 4080: Two graphics card stacked up with Nvidia GeForce backdrop

Updated:

Gaming hardware | Nvidia

Nvidia RTX 4080 release date is so close we can taste it, and there’s reason to believe the GPU will come in two VRAM flavours. Recent rumours suggest the RTX 4000 lineup will feature 12 and 16GB versions of the mid-range graphics card, but new reports point toward them arriving at the same time.

In an update to yesterday’s Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU report, Twitter leaker Zed_Wang says both versions “will be released and launched at the same time.” The insider compares the launch plans to the GeForce RTX 1060 – an entry-level graphics card that’s available with 3 and 6GB VRAM.

Adding clout to the claims, renowned graphics card insider Kopite7kimi reveals Nvidia originally planned to make an AD103 version of the RTX 4090, but that GPU is seemingly now classed as an RTX 4080.

RTX 4080: Tweet by graphics card leaker Zed_Wang that says "4080 16G and 4080 12G will be released and launched at the same time, just like 1060 6G and 1060 3G"

Indecisiveness is a recurring theme when it comes to RTX 4000, as Nvidia apparently can’t make its mind up about RTX 4070 specs. Whether or not this means we’ll see multiple VRAM variants hit the best graphics card scene remains to be seen, but packing more memory will help players jump on the 4K gaming monitor bandwagon.

If you’re privy to RTX 4000 rumours, you likely already have that recommended grain of salt to hand. Nvidia still hasn’t announced its release date or specification plans, and the company seems to be more concerned about shifting existing RTX 3000 stock.

While various insider rumblings hint that we’ll hear more about the RTX 4080 and its siblings this month, additional whispers suggest RTX 4000 GPUs won’t show up till Halloween. This would give board partners some extra time to shift supplies of custom cards, like the MSI RTX 3090 Suprim X. However, if you’re eagerly waiting to build the best gaming PC on the market, you might have to wait a little longer.

More Nvidia stories

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We may include affiliate links. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN