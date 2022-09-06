Two Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU variants could arrive at the same time

Nvidia RTX 4080 release date is so close we can taste it, and there’s reason to believe the GPU will come in two VRAM flavours. Recent rumours suggest the RTX 4000 lineup will feature 12 and 16GB versions of the mid-range graphics card, but new reports point toward them arriving at the same time.

In an update to yesterday’s Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU report, Twitter leaker Zed_Wang says both versions “will be released and launched at the same time.” The insider compares the launch plans to the GeForce RTX 1060 – an entry-level graphics card that’s available with 3 and 6GB VRAM.

Adding clout to the claims, renowned graphics card insider Kopite7kimi reveals Nvidia originally planned to make an AD103 version of the RTX 4090, but that GPU is seemingly now classed as an RTX 4080.

Indecisiveness is a recurring theme when it comes to RTX 4000, as Nvidia apparently can’t make its mind up about RTX 4070 specs. Whether or not this means we’ll see multiple VRAM variants hit the best graphics card scene remains to be seen, but packing more memory will help players jump on the 4K gaming monitor bandwagon.

If you’re privy to RTX 4000 rumours, you likely already have that recommended grain of salt to hand. Nvidia still hasn’t announced its release date or specification plans, and the company seems to be more concerned about shifting existing RTX 3000 stock.

While various insider rumblings hint that we’ll hear more about the RTX 4080 and its siblings this month, additional whispers suggest RTX 4000 GPUs won’t show up till Halloween. This would give board partners some extra time to shift supplies of custom cards, like the MSI RTX 3090 Suprim X. However, if you’re eagerly waiting to build the best gaming PC on the market, you might have to wait a little longer.