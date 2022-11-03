Custom Nvidia RTX 4090 smashes multiple GPU world records

The Nvidia RTX 4090 just snatched two world records, and the Lovelace graphics card now holds the fastest frequency title. While the feat isn’t something regular gaming PC enthusiasts can practically achieve, it both sets the performance bar even higher and gives a specific custom manufacturer bragging rights.

Highlighted by Wccftech, the RTX 4090 performance world records now belong to the Galax HOF – a custom GPU that features dual 16-pin power connectors. OGS, the overclocking team behind the record-breaking setup, paired the card with liquid nitrogen to reach sub-zero temperatures. The result? Well, the card boosted its clock speeds from 2,520 MHz to 3,345 MHz, which just so happens to be 1,185 Mhz above default frequencies.

In addition, the Galax RTX 4090 setup bagged a 3DMark Port Royal record, as it scored 31,096 points. That’s 1,000 points more than the previous holder, and it’ll be a while before we see an ordinary graphics card soar to the same performance heights.



Image source: HWBOT

Again, extreme overclocking scenarios are more of a sport than a practical way to boost fps, so don’t bet on using a frosty Galax RTX 4090 to achieve the best Modern Warfare 2 settings. That said, it’s still early days for the new GeForce card, and enthusiasts will likely squeeze more out of the card and flex its abilities for a few years to come (or until it’s replaced by the RTX 5090).

At the moment, the RTX 4090 is a lone next-gen soldier on the best graphics card battlefield, but AMD will unveil its RDNA 3 lineup later today. Navi 31 GPUs like the Radeon RX 7900 XT could also provide record-breaking levels of performance, but the Radeon RX 7900 XTX may end up being the red team’s top contender this time around.

Two against one perhaps sounds a little unfair, but the RTX 4080 should arrive before AMD’s battalion. Sadly, it looks like we’ll need to wait till 2023 for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 to come marching over the hill, as we’re still waiting for an official announcement.